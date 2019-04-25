The Big Easy Entertainment Awards recognized achievements in music and theater from 2019, and special awards were presented at the Orpheum Theater April 22.

The Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers was named Entertainers of the Year. Blues guitarist Little Freddie King received a Lifetime Achievement award. Jefferson Performing Arts Society Executive Director Dennis G. Assaf accepted a Lifetime Achievement award for theater. Michael Aaron Santos was honored as Theater Person of the Year and also won Best Supporting Actor in a Play for his role in “The Pillowman.” The Hot 8 Brass Band was named the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Ambassadors of New Orleans Music.

The Big Easy Awards are produced by Gambit and sponsored by The New Orleans Advocate, Bulleit Bourbon, Moet & Chandon, Coleman E. Adler & Sons, Regions Bank, Abita Beer, Hall Piano Co. and the Orpheum Theater.

Entertainers of the Year

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Lifetime Achievement in Theater

Dennis G. Assaf

Lifetime Achievement in Music

Little Freddie King

Theater Person of the Year

Michael Aaron Santos

Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Ambassadors of New Orleans Music

Hot 8 Brass Band

Best Male Performer

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews

Best Female Performer

Erica Falls

Best Album

“My Future Is My Past”

Walter “Wolfman” Washington

Best Traditional Jazz

Tuba Skinny

Best Contemporary Jazz

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Best Brass Band

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

Best Gospel

Tyrone Foster & The Arc Singers

Best Funk

Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet

Best Rhythm and Blues

PJ Morton

Best Rap/Bounce

Nesby Phips

Best Blues

Samantha Fish

Best Heavy Metal/Punk

DiNOLA

Best Rock

Mike Dillon Band

Best Country/Folk

Spencer Bohren

Best Zydeco

Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers

Best Cajun

Michot’s Melody Makers

Best Latin/World

Alexey Marti

Best New/Emerging Artist

Max Moran

Best DJ/Electronic

Mannie Fresh

Best Musical

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS)

Best Play

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

Best Director of a Musical

Michael McKelvey

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Best Director of a Play

Chris Kaminstein and Kiyoko McCrae

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Kimberly Kaye

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Rainbow Carnage Productions

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Kevin T. Murphy

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Best Actress in a Musical

Charis Gullage

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: A Production Company

Best Actor in a Musical

Enrico Cannella

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

JPAS

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Tracey E. Collins

“Vieux Carre”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Michael Aaron Santos

“The Pillowman”

The NOLA Project

Best Actress in a Play

Jessica Podewell

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Southern Rep Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Jason Kirkpatrick

“All the Way”

Southern Rep Theatre

Best Ensemble

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

Best Original Work of Theater

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

Best Choreography

Diane Lala

“Newsies”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Best Music Director

Donna Clavijo

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

JPAS

Best Set Design

Evan F. Adamson

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Andrew F. Griffin

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

Best Costume Design

Cecile Casey Covert and Kaci Thomassie

“The Three Musketeers”

The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art

Best Sound Design

Clare Marie Nemanich

“Men on Boats”

The NOLA Project

Best University Production

“These Shining Lives”

Kristi Jacobs-Stanley, Director

Loyola University

