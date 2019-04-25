The Big Easy Entertainment Awards recognized achievements in music and theater from 2019, and special awards were presented at the Orpheum Theater April 22.
The Cajun band Lost Bayou Ramblers was named Entertainers of the Year. Blues guitarist Little Freddie King received a Lifetime Achievement award. Jefferson Performing Arts Society Executive Director Dennis G. Assaf accepted a Lifetime Achievement award for theater. Michael Aaron Santos was honored as Theater Person of the Year and also won Best Supporting Actor in a Play for his role in “The Pillowman.” The Hot 8 Brass Band was named the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Ambassadors of New Orleans Music.
The Big Easy Awards are produced by Gambit and sponsored by The New Orleans Advocate, Bulleit Bourbon, Moet & Chandon, Coleman E. Adler & Sons, Regions Bank, Abita Beer, Hall Piano Co. and the Orpheum Theater.
Entertainers of the Year
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Lifetime Achievement in Theater
Dennis G. Assaf
Lifetime Achievement in Music
Little Freddie King
Theater Person of the Year
Michael Aaron Santos
Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Ambassadors of New Orleans Music
Hot 8 Brass Band
Best Male Performer
Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews
Best Female Performer
Erica Falls
Best Album
“My Future Is My Past”
Walter “Wolfman” Washington
Best Traditional Jazz
Tuba Skinny
Best Contemporary Jazz
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Best Brass Band
The Original Pinettes Brass Band
Best Gospel
Tyrone Foster & The Arc Singers
Best Funk
Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet
Best Rhythm and Blues
PJ Morton
Best Rap/Bounce
Nesby Phips
Best Blues
Samantha Fish
Best Heavy Metal/Punk
DiNOLA
Best Rock
Mike Dillon Band
Best Country/Folk
Spencer Bohren
Best Zydeco
Dwayne Dopsie and The Zydeco Hellraisers
Best Cajun
Michot’s Melody Makers
Best Latin/World
Alexey Marti
Best New/Emerging Artist
Max Moran
Best DJ/Electronic
Mannie Fresh
Best Musical
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS)
Best Play
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
Best Director of a Musical
Michael McKelvey
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Best Director of a Play
Chris Kaminstein and Kiyoko McCrae
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Kimberly Kaye
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”
Rainbow Carnage Productions
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Kevin T. Murphy
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Best Actress in a Musical
Charis Gullage
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: A Production Company
Best Actor in a Musical
Enrico Cannella
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
JPAS
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Tracey E. Collins
“Vieux Carre”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Michael Aaron Santos
“The Pillowman”
The NOLA Project
Best Actress in a Play
Jessica Podewell
“A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Southern Rep Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Jason Kirkpatrick
“All the Way”
Southern Rep Theatre
Best Ensemble
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
Best Original Work of Theater
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
Best Choreography
Diane Lala
“Newsies”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Best Music Director
Donna Clavijo
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
JPAS
Best Set Design
Evan F. Adamson
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Andrew F. Griffin
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
Best Costume Design
Cecile Casey Covert and Kaci Thomassie
“The Three Musketeers”
The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art
Best Sound Design
Clare Marie Nemanich
“Men on Boats”
The NOLA Project
Best University Production
“These Shining Lives”
Kristi Jacobs-Stanley, Director
Loyola University