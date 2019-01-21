The shock from last night's travesty of a Saints game has begun to wear off — but the civic anger and disgust in New Orleans is just rising.

From Harry Connick Jr.'s count-me-out letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to Haydel's Bakery's "No Ref" cookies and Louisiana Family Eyecare's offer of free eye exams for NFL referees, it's clear that New Orleans and much of Louisiana will be watching the Puppy Bowl instead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

Or reruns of "Everybody Loves Raymond." Or reading a book. Or taking the family to the park. Anything but watching a television spectacular that will remind the city of the greatest unarmed robbery in New Orleans history.

Our call last night for the city to hold a parade for the Black and Gold had a lot of support. The Krewe of Nyx said it's in. Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts (who accurately called the game a "shitshow") says he's willing to work with Orleans Parish officials to make a parade happen.

It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so City Hall is closed. Regardless, it's not too early to imagine what a Bless You Boys parade to thank the Saints for the team's remarkable 2018 season might look like.

You'd want Sean Payton on the lead float, of course, busting out his sweet, sweet dad-dance moves, and the best way to accomplish that would be to have his BFF Jimmy Buffett playing music next to him.

Follow that with the 610 Stompers — dressed as NFL refs with dark glasses and canes.

Put Drew Brees and Tommylee Lewis on their own float. Let Ed Muniz and Blaine Kern build the biggest, gaudiest damn garbage truck float and let Alvin Kamara ride on the side, high-fiving spectators all down St. Charles Avenue.

Taysom Hill. Michael Thomas. Ted Ginn Jr. Alex Anzalone. Eli Apple. Dan Arnold. Teddy Bridgewater. All of 'em. Benjamin Watson still not feeling well? Put a hospital bed on that float.

You've got to have the Saintsations to whip up the crowd, of course — and have Jesse Hernandez high-kicking for miles just to piss off the haters.

Speaking of whipping up the crowd: Choppa getting everyone going Choppa Style. The Ying Yang Twins getting everybody crunk. Put a picture of Roger Goodell on Big Freedia's booty shorts and let her twerk our pain away.

Let Kermit hand out free weed. God knows we could use it.

And get every brass band in the city. The Hot 8, Stooges, Dirty Dozen, Treme, Olympia, TBC, Pinettes, Young Tuxedo, Preservation Hall — all the brass bands. Make a noise the NFL can't ignore.

Get everybody. Gayle Benson. Whistle Monsta. Al "Carnival Time" Johnson. Steve Gleason. Miss Mamie Francois. Benny Grunch. Hell, put Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry on the same float; it would be the first time they could agree on anything.

And if the city can't afford it: ask Dudley DeBosier, Spencer Calahan, Chip Forstall, Morris Bart, Michael Hingle, Mike Brandner and every attorney in south Louisiana to underwrite the parade. God knows they pay enough for commercials.

Mardi Gras is late this year. We need a parade to tide us over and salve our wounds. Any city that can pour out a 40 for Entergy Cat certainly should honor a football team that by all rights should be marching on Atlanta in two weeks.

What say you, Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council?