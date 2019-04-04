The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced Fleetwood Mac will fill the May 2 headlining spot left open by the Rolling Stones, who postponed its tour.

Fleetwood Mac's lineup includes longtime members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie as well as Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Lindsey Buckingham has not joined the band for current shows. Fleetwood Mac performed at Jazz Fest in 2013. The band performed at the Smoothie King Center in February.

+2 Rolling Stones will miss New Orleans Jazz Fest due to tour postponement, medical issues The Rolling Stones will not appear at 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest after postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

Fleetwood Mac joins Tom Jones, Mavis Staples, Ziggy Marley and others on the Thursday lineup. The updated schedule is here.

Tickets for May 2 are $75 through April 19.

Jazz Fest also issued information about refunds for the day, which carried a special ticket price because of the Rolling Stones:

• All general admission tickets for May 2 will be refunded in full.

• Ticketholders will receive their refunds at their initial point of purchase (i.e. orders on Ticketmaster.com will be refunded by Ticketmaster; orders purchased via a third party must seek refund from the third party; and Superdome/Smoothie King purchases will be refunded at Smoothie King Center beginning April 10).

• Ticketmaster will automatically refund purchase price.

• For more information, check here.