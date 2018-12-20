After floating a proposal requiring homestead exemption requirements and caps on commercial rentals, District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer will delay a motion to curb the proliferation of short-term rentals until January.

Palmer’s motion — which would begin a process with the New Orleans City Planning Commission and the New Orleans City Council to draft new rules for platforms like Airbnb — would significantly curb the use of entire homes for tourist housing, unless the owner is on site. Her proposal also would require large-scale commercial short-term rental developers to build units of affordable housing at a one-to-one match.

Some councilmembers are skeptical of the early draft, which follows recently announced plans by short-term rental company Sonder to develop several vacant properties on Canal Street for full-time commercial use. That plan was backed by Council President Jason Williams and Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Palmer planned to introduce the motion for a vote on Dec. 20.; it's expected to head to the City Council on Jan. 10. The delay will “allow time for citizens and fellow councilmembers to provide additional feedback," according to an announcement from Palmer's office.

“This motion is an opportunity to revise existing short-term rental regulations in a way that limits disruption to our neighborhoods and communities,” Palmer said in a Dec. 17 statement. “In order to pass a robust legislation to preserve our neighborhoods, we need open conversations and strong civil engagement. In light of the holiday season when everyone is focused on family, I would like to defer the vote on this issue. We will continue to encourage feedback and public input during this time, and in the New Year, will move forward with legislation that puts the neighborhoods first.”

On Dec. 20, a group of short-term rental opponents, prepared to speak on the motion at its presentation, gathered inside and outside council chambers holding signs and calling the council's attention to the issue; the group held a speakout outside the chambers' doors.

"I really do want your voices heard throughout this entire process," Palmer said from inside the council chambers. "I'm very committed to the motion we're putting forward ... and putting our neighborhoods before profit."

Palmer and short-term rental critics argue that real estate speculators, seeing an opportunity to turn properties in increasingly popular neighborhoods into housing for tourists, have inflated housing costs and squeezed residents out of the city's core, displacing residents further from jobs and their neighborhoods.

Palmer and District B Councilmember Jay Banks also spoke to the crowd outside the chamber.

"People have been consistently pushed out of these neighborhoods," Palmer told the crowd. "If we lose our people and our culture, we lose our city."

In a statement, Cashauana Hill, executive director of the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center, said New Orleans is "powered by low-wage workers of color, who can no longer afford to live here."

"Short-term rentals are part of the displacement problem and they need to be part of the solution," she said. "If short-term rental speculators want to operate in New Orleans, they need to create housing for New Orleanians too."

Platforms and operators said the motion ignores input from “stakeholders”; Palmer disagrees, adding that the motion reflects multiple public hearings, district forums and meetings. In a statement, Sonder said the motion “will do far more harm than good” and asked the City Council to speak with “residents, operators, owners, and the countless businesses impacted by commercial short-term rentals to develop a real solution that works in the best interest of all New Orleanians.”

This week, the Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity — a group of short-term rental proponents and operators — announced Mary Margaret Kean as its president following the departure of Eric Bay in that role. Kean joined an ethics complaint earlier this year targeting Palmer following the councilmember's move to pause new permits and licenses for whole-home rentals; the complaint argued that Palmer's legislation represents a conflict of interest because she once held a short-term rental license, which Palmer never used or advertised on a platform. In a statement, Kean said the group will "push City Council to implement fair legislation that balances the many needs of the City and our local vacation rental community.”

Palmer's latest proposal would eliminate current rules for short-term rentals and replace them with a residential license category, which would allow residents with a homestead exemption to rent out part of their house or property, like half a shotgun double. She also would create new commercial designations: Commercial Large Scale rentals — larger buildings with five or more units — would cap short-term rentals to 30 percent of a building, and each rental would have to be matched with construction of an affordable housing unit, a proposal that echoes similar plans from housing groups.

"I'm going to be very, very strong on this," Palmer said. "It's going to be an uphill battle."