Journalist, producer, cookbook author and Food Network personality Aarti Sequeira will attend the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience this week. She was born in India, grew up in Dubai and now is based in Los Angeles. Sequeira and chef Jacob Cureton host a dinner melding New Orleans and Indian flavors April 3 at Atchafalaya. Sequeira spoke to Gambit about food and journalism.

Gambit: How did you develop an interest in cooking?

Sequeira: I think it was a combination of nature and nurture. I was born into a family with a deep love and care … about food. My husband always makes fun of my family because we’re constantly talking about what we’re going to eat.

Some people spend their money on fashion, for me it has always been food and connecting with people through food. I think there’s nothing that can bond people who have never met before more than breaking bread together.

G: How did you go from being a journalist to your current gig in food television?

S: When I was little, I had two games that I would play. One was newsreader, because the news when we grew up was very much the BBC model, where you sat behind a desk and read the news. In the morning, I would grab a newspaper and read it out loud to an imaginary audience. The other game that I would play was to take all my cooking stuff and pull out Play-Doh and I would do an imaginary cooking show. I didn’t realize all of this until I was grown up.

I think I chose journalism because I have a passion for understanding people. It was a way for me to tell stories, which is another thing that I love. I grew up in the Middle East during the first Gulf War and I was impacted by watching CNN for the first time. It was intoxicating. I couldn’t let it go.

I never considered a career in food because for me and my family, it didn’t seem like a career that would lead anywhere. We’re a family of immigrants … and an immigrant’s dream is to push the next generation further. When I looked at a career in food, I didn’t think that would be possible. So I didn’t even consider it.

I got married and I was out of work and I was questioning who I was and what I was here for. The place where I found solace was the kitchen. I just cooked and cooked every day. I walked to the supermarket, which living in L.A. is unheard of. It was my husband who noticed that it was really taking fire. I am only now starting to figure out what two parts of me are coming together. I think it is about telling people’s stories about the food they’re making, the food they’ve been taught to make that they’re pushing into the next generation, and how that’s another way to connect people, because I think that we are at a moment when we are so polarized and so divided. When you share a bowl of food, I think that is so innocent and pure that all of those (other) things melt away. You get to see someone on a different level.

G: What’s next for you?

S: I have a couple of TV projects that I’m developing. I’m really excited about it but can’t say too much about it. I’m also working on expanding a little bit more of a lifestyle brand, which has always been in the back of my mind. — HELEN FREUND