This week's roundup is mostly your reactions to Michael Thomas' tribute to Joe Horn's cellphone touchdown celebration. Also: garbage trucks and streetcars don't go together, Pelicans unveil the Krewe of Chad jersey, and New Orleans says goodbye to Young Greatness.
RIP brother.... pic.twitter.com/jRBYl661rj— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 29, 2018
Heart broken this am God Be with you Young Greatness. Rest In Peace brother— Wale (@Wale) October 29, 2018
Rest in Power Young Greatness, one of New Orleans' rising stars. Condolences, prayers, and love to his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/DY3eh7GQMC— MaCCNO (@musicculture504) October 29, 2018
I'm not entirely sure what I think yet, but Nike absolutely nailed the inspiration for the leaked Pelicans City jerseys. Anyone who has spent time Uptown during Mardi Gras gets it. pic.twitter.com/LD87P62uaq— Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) October 29, 2018
Happening now in Metairie: 😳 pic.twitter.com/NksrVhvtS3— Kelsey Foster (@kelsfoster) October 29, 2018
Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/35PDdnJUNK— JB Goodman (@DowntownComment) October 31, 2018
Whoops pic.twitter.com/NSBAgmwJc5— Duris Holmes (@duris) November 2, 2018
I love New Orleans. I also hate New Orleans. But I wouldn’t live anywhere else. If you live in New Orleans you get it.— JC (@AccidentalCajun) November 5, 2018
I can’t believe Joe Horn’s flip phone still has battery left.— James Karst (@jameskarst) November 5, 2018
“Hey Joe, I told ya the #Rams we’re gonna lose!!!” #GeauxSaints pic.twitter.com/C4CVqrnUZF— wild wayne (@wildwayne) November 5, 2018
What if when Joe Horn answered the phone in 2003 it was Michael Thomas calling from tonight?— Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) November 5, 2018
13 + 87 = 💯 pic.twitter.com/c9YFjZhWca— Hakim drops the Ball (@SeaOfCowards) November 5, 2018
PAY MICHAEL THOMAS ALL OF THE MONEY.Never ever ever ever let this man out of New Orleans.— Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) November 5, 2018
Michael Thomas says he purchased the flip phone from the liquor store 😂 pic.twitter.com/wQeFcQqYH0— Lexi Hughes (@LexiHughesTV) November 5, 2018
Just change this man’s birth certificate and put New Orleans on it https://t.co/x6NvXj7SUi— Everybody gotta come see us (@Public_B_Enemy) November 5, 2018
Joe Horn also had a message for Michael Strahan, who was critical of both Horn & Thomas’ end-zone antics. “Michael Strahan got 4 touchdowns scored on his ass (by Horn in the Saints’ 45-7 win against the Giants in '03) that’s why he didn’t like it. That’s why he’s being negative."— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 5, 2018
I was there when Joe did this. It would have happened much earlier in the year, but he didn’t score a TD at that end zone (where he left his phone) for multiple games. But then we played the Giants late in the year Sunday night and he scored like 3 or 4 TDs, and lo and behold...— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 5, 2018