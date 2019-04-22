+2 Heading to Jazz Fest? Here's everything you need to know including lineup, tickets, prohibited items The 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off Thursday with a fresh lineup of music performances and events.

Goldman Thibodeaux and the Lawtell Playboys

Fais Do-Do Stage

11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Now in his 80s, singer and accordionist Goldman Thibodeaux is an elder statesman of Creole la-la music, the traditional, black Creole country dance music that laid the foundation for zydeco. He grew up hearing the unique mix of Cajun, Afro-Caribbean and French influences at house dances in St. Landry Parish, where the Lawtell Playboys originated in 1946 under the direction of Thibodeaux’s uncles, Eraste and Bebe Carriere. Today, his renditions of traditional tunes by Amede Ardoin, whom he knew as a child, retain stylistic ties to an influential piece of French Louisiana cultural history, giving audiences an aural snapshot of the past.

Cynthia Girtley’s Mahalia Jackson Tribute

Gospel Tent

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

At a 2015 Newcomb College symposium about Mahalia Jackson, New Orleans-born singer and pianist Cynthia Girtley recalled being moved in church by parishioners who would sing with tears in their eyes. “Even if they couldn’t express themselves any other way … they were able to pour out their emotions … and feel free,” she said. “I could hear that in [Jackson’s] voice.” Girtley wields her powerful voice in a similarly evocative way, often keeping her piano playing spare. Girtley’s opening day tribute comes 50 years and three days after the festival’s first opening day, when Jackson sang “Just A Closer Walk With Thee” with the Eureka Brass Band.

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns

Blues Tent

2:40 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

After a year away, Meschiya Lake is back from Europe with her golden — sometimes lilting, sometimes booming — voice. Lake and her Little Big Horns band have long since graduated from their busking spot on Royal Street, thanks largely to the singer’s wildly original sense of melody and timing. The band remains based in New Orleans while Lake pursues new projects with the support of different players across the pond. That’s one of many reasons not to miss this centerpiece of her 2019 New Orleans performances, or as Lake put it recently, “the homecoming of my heart.”

Django Festival All-Stars

WWOZ Jazz Tent

4:15 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Over the years, guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli’s lightning-fast rhythms and fretwork and breezy melodies have continued to swing on, courtesy of a slew of gypsy jazz devotees — including guitarist/violinist Dorado Schmitt and his guitarist sons, Samson and Amati Schmitt. Unlike many of their hot jazz-loving peers, the Schmitts, along with violinist Pierre Blanchard, accordionist Ludovic Beier, rhythm guitarist/scat singer DouDou Cuillerier and bassist Antonio Licusati, have a knack for reinvigorating the spirit of the music with new twists and spins. Their novel and virtuosic playing creates a sound that earned them their “all-star” moniker at the annual Reinhardt celebration in France. Often cited as Europe’s top gypsy jazz outfit, the group recently released its first studio album, 2018’s “Attitude Manouche.”

New Orleans Female Hip-Hop Experience: Ghetto Twiinz, 3D Na’Tee, Keedy Black, Briki Fa President, Cheeky Blakk, M$. Tee, DJ Westbank Red and Downtown Lesli Brown

Congo Square Stage

4:25 p.m.-5:25 p.m.

In recent years, local rap and bounce revues have become regular features at the Congo Square Stage. Several artists on this “New Orleans Hip-Hop Experience” bill are repeat performers in the annual showcase, but the focus on women in New Orleans rap represents a welcome take on the concept. The combination of performers promises plenty of chemistry. Keedy Black often delves into issues around women’s empowerment in her rhymes. The fiery 3D Na’Tee’s complex (if often NSFW) freestyle and unorthodox flow, meanwhile, seem custom-made to buck all vestiges of a gender-based rap hierarchy. The showcase is rounded out by poet-turned-rapper Briki Fa President, and local DJ Westbank Red and radio host Downtown Lesli Brown.

Earth, Wind and Fire

Acura Stage

5:25 p.m.-6:55 p.m.

Despite Earth, Wind and Fire founder Maurice White’s death in 2016, the seminal soul group continues to tour, with Philip Bailey — and his famous, four-octave vocal range and sky-grazing falsetto — taking over as the face of the group. If the band’s recent Las Vegas Strip residency is any indication, EWF still can pack fire into hits ranging from the jazz- and funk-flavored “That’s the Way of the World” to the R&B stunner “Devotion” to the inevitable disco singalong “September.”

Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band

Blues Tent

5:40 p.m.-6:55 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Taj Mahal always has incorporated a wide array of influences in his music. He plays everything from guitar, banjo and harmonica to harp, fife and piano, complementing that broad palette with rhythms and concepts emanating from the Caribbean, Africa, Hawaii and elsewhere. His musical guest list has been similarly far-reaching over the course of his 50-odd year career, making him a natural pick for a world music-inspired blues stage. Though he’s been recording less frequently — his laid-back 2017 collaboration with Keb Mo marked Mahal’s first studio album in eight years — his voice, energy and fluid style are as strong as ever.

Doctor Nativo

Jazz & Heritage Stage

6:05 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Born Juan Martinez, Doctor Nativo mixes hip-hop beats, cumbia grooves and layers of pre-Columbian instrumentals as a foundation to deliver messages about social justice and Mayan identity. On his 2018 album “Guatemaya,” Martinez — whose Cuban-born father reportedly was assassinated for sheltering Guatemalan guerrillas in 1990 — tackles issues including violence in Central America, cultural erosion and Mayan spirituality against a backdrop of dance-inducing rhythms stretched by his experiences busking around the world. He’s back at a timely moment. His new single “Minorias” was written in honor of a Guatemalan woman shot by a Texas border patrol ranger.