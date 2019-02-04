FRENCH QUARTER FEST RELEASES LINEUP

Galactic, Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary and Little Freddie King are among the performers scheduled to appear at the 2019 French Quarter Festival April 11-14.

The lineup also includes Cyril Neville, Erica Falls, Water Seed, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias, and many others.

The free festival features more than 250 bands on 23 stages spread throughout the French Quarter and along the riverfront. A second line kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11. It begins on the 100 block of Bourbon Street and ends at Jackson Square. There also are musician interview sessions at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, kids' activities, free dance lessons and more.

'Nuisance' bars ordinance scrapped — again

An ordinance that would have forced "nuisance" bars in New Orleans to provide live-streamed video to police and would have allowed them to be shut down due to complaints from as much as a half-mile away will be withdrawn and watered down before it comes up for a vote, District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer's office said last week.

This is the second time in less than a year that the controversial ideas have been scrapped before coming up for a council vote.

The ordinance, first proposed by Palmer and District E Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen in late December, will be formally withdrawn, said Palmer's Chief of Staff Andrew Sullivan. That will set the stage for a new ordinance. The plan is to come up with a package of regulations that take "as many viewpoints as we possibly can into account," Sullivan said.

"I don't think we can guarantee that everything in there is going to be amenable to everyone," he said. "I think that's the point of compromise: Everybody has to give a little."

Some groups already are saying the broad strokes of Palmer's new plan do not go far enough toward addressing concerns about privacy and would still give regulators too much power to shut down bars.

While acknowledging that some bars do create a nuisance and fail to properly follow city regulations or pay their taxes - the main problems the ordinance aims to address — Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans Executive Director Ethan Ellestad said Jan. 30 after meeting with Palmer's staff that there could still be unintended consequences from the framework being proposed. "Are we creating systems to allow people to make things right, or are we just cracking down to reduce the number of alcohol outlets in the city?" Ellestad asked.

The current debate had its origins in a public safety plan former Mayor Mitch Landrieu rolled out in response to a 2016 shooting on Bourbon Street. In addition to launching the city's network of surveillance cameras, that plan called for changes in how bars are regulated.

Eventually, those proposals made their way to the council in an ordinance that would have required all bars to install interior and exterior cameras that fed live video into the city's Real Time Crime Center surveillance system. The proposal also would have allowed bars to be shut down if the city received five complaints from residents as far as a half-mile away.

That drew criticism from those who said it would infringe on the privacy of bar patrons and that the complaint procedure could be abused to shut down businesses that were not a problem. Those proposals also came amid other moves that raised concerns about the "sanitization" of New Orleans' famously permissive culture, including a crackdown on French Quarter strip clubs.