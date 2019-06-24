Stormy Daniels' 'swamp trash block party' draws a crowd to raise money for reproductive rights, housing affordability in New Orleans isn't getting any better, and New Orleans chefs, bartenders, and performers will band together for the ‘Boogie For Your Right’ dance party to support reproductive rights. Here's what you need to know in New Orleans this week.

Stormy draws a crowd for reproductive rights

Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in the Faubourg Marigny June 16 for a block party to support the New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF) — an event promoted by Baton Rouge-born adult film actress, producer and director Stormy Daniels.

Daniels billed the occasion as a “swamp trash block party” and arrived to cheers in front of the Lost Love Lounge. She posed for photos with admirers who donated to the fund.

The event was prompted by six anti-abortion bills that easily passed the Louisiana Legislature in its recently concluded annual session. Some of the measures have already been signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.

“We’ve been fighting anti-choice bills since 2012,” when the Abortion Fund was founded, NOAF executive director Amy Irvin said. Of Edwards, she said, “It’s particularly disappointing because he understands economic situations and backs equal pay and minimum wage.” Irvin said Daniels had contacted the NOAF, offering to put together the street party/fundraiser.

Inside Big Daddy’s bar, Royal Bell of Aloha Nola was serving Hawaiian pork sandwiches, while outside the Lost Love Lounge crawfish dinners were for sale as entertainers Sunshine Edae and Kiki Kinx dished up paella bowls. The drinks specials at the bar included the “Trump and Stormy” and “Russian Golden Showers.” Both the Lost Love and Mimi’s in the Marigny down the street offered items for silent auction, including signed copies of Daniels’ autobiography, “Full Disclosure.”

Katie Caldwell works at the Women’s Health Care Center Uptown. It is one of only three clinics in the state that still perform abortions. Protesters outside the clinic are nothing new, Caldwell said, but since abortion rights have become a flashpoint in the state, “they’ve become significantly more emboldened. Louder. Nastier," she said "They feel like they have state protection.”

Corinna Yazbek, who wore a T-shirt promoting the organization National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, said the new laws would disproportionately affect “poor women, women of color, rural women."

“It’s terrifying,” Yazbek added. “This is ultimately about getting [abortion rights] in front of the [U.S.] Supreme Court.”

Liz Brusseau, who brought a copy of the Mueller Report to be signed by Daniels (who obliged), was blunt: “I feel like the governor just signed my death warrant.”

As Gambit went to press, another benefit for the NOAF and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast was set for June 22, with dozens of chefs and bartenders volunteering to raise money at what was termed a “boozy bake sale” in the Irish Channel. That one already has drawn protest, with the group Louisiana Right to Life urging members to contact participating restaurants under a “Protect Future Foodies” campaign.

Mandeville web radio host Mike Church also has organized an anti-abortion protest march. “We will meet in the parking lot next to Saint Patrick’s Cathedral on Camp Street at 3:00pm Saturday June 22nd,” Church wrote on his website, “then Process with Our Lady of Prompt Succor leading the way to the ‘Bake To Kill’ party and pray the 3 Mysteries of the Holy Rosary, pleading with Our Blessed Mother to restore New Orleans as the greatest Catholic City in the U.S. and protect and defend all human life therein — as Saint Joan d’Arc did for Orleans and France.” — KEVIN ALLMAN

Housing affordability getting no better, study says

Despite efforts by housing advocates, New Orleans’ housing affordability remains virtually unchanged from last year, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2019 “Out of Reach” report.

The report found that in order to afford a “modest” two-bedroom rental in the New Orleans-Metairie area without spending more than 30 percent of income on housing costs, a person would have to make $19.38 an hour, up slightly from a housing wage of $19.15 for the local area in 2018.

By these estimates, minimum wage workers in the city would currently have to work 108 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom rental in New Orleans.

The slight increase locally was on par with Louisiana as a whole, which saw the same figure — called the “housing wage” — for a two-bedroom increase from $16.63 in 2018 to $16.86 in 2019.

The New Orleans-Metairie area has the highest housing wage in the state, according to the report. Last year, Vernon Parish — which includes Leesville and a small portion of DeRidder — topped the list as the most expensive place to live in Louisiana, with a housing wage of $19.69.

This year Vernon Parish’s housing wage dropped to $19.08, leaving the New Orleans-Metairie area atop the list.

“Not surprisingly, we have the highest housing wage in the state,” Andreanecia Morris, executive director of HousingNOLA, said in a statement. “This highlights the impossibility of the situation and reinforces the need to address this crisis as the threat it represents to (the) people of New Orleans."

The report determines the housing wage needed to pay the cost of a “modest” rental home at fair market rent according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In Louisiana, the report calculated the fair market rent of a two-bedroom rental to be $877.

Louisiana ranked 31st in housing wages, ordered from highest to lowest. The state does not have a minimum wage, so it defaults to the federal hourly minimum of $7.25 an hour — a rate that has not been raised since 2009. Efforts to establish a state minimum wage higher than the federal wage failed again during this year’s legislative session.

Among those failed efforts was a bill by state Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, to let parishes and cities determine their own minimum wages, overturning a 1997 law that prohibits them from doing so. The bill died in committee, facing opposition from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI).

According to the 2019 Louisiana Survey, conducted by the Public Policy Research Lab at Louisiana State University, 81 percent of Louisianans support a minimum wage of $8.50 an hour — support which extends across party lines. — KAYLEE POCHE

‘Boogie For Your Right’ dance party to support reproductive rights

When more than 50 New Orleans chefs and bartenders announced recently they would participate in a "boozy bake sale" to benefit abortion-rights groups Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and the New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF), some received backlash from anti-abortion advocates.

Now several New Orleans music performers are throwing their support behind reproductive rights groups with a July 12 event dubbed “Boogie For Your Right: An Event Supporting The Right To Choose” — a night of music, stand-up comedy and spoken word performances at The Howlin’ Wolf (907 S. Peters St.). Admission is $15.

DJ Soul Sister, eight-piece funk pop band Miss Mojo and singer Valerie Sassyfras will perform at the event, which also includes a raffle.

These events follow the end of a legislative session in which state lawmakers passed several bills tightening restrictions on women’s access to legal abortion. A law banning almost all abortions after six weeks could go into effect in Louisiana if the courts uphold a similar Mississippi law.

DJ Soul Sister says that when she was invited to participate in the event at The Howlin’ Wolf, she “had absolutely no hesitation” — offering to volunteer her time.

Ticket sales and raffle proceeds will benefit women’s advocacy group Lift Louisiana, Louisiana Trans Advocates, NOAF, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center, The Rock & Rouge Women's Music & Food Festival and Women with a Vision.

“I hope we raise lots of money for these organizations in the climate that we’re in because it’s needed,” DJ Soul Sister told Gambit. “From my perspective, it’s about time.” — KAYLEE POCHE