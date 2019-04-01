Some listeners may consider the ecstatic music of Gogol Bordello to be a spiritual experience, and that band’s leader, Eugene Hutz (pictured), will join the lineup of sacred music practitioners to close the Sacred Music Festival Saturday, April 6 at the New Orleans Healing Center. The theme is “Music Against Hate” and the event includes a wide array of performers, faiths and musical styles, as well as a peace walk, storytelling, altars and displays.
Performances include guitarist Deacon John Moore playing spirituals, Tibetan chants, Japanese taiko drumming, Tonya Boyd-Cannon’s youth choir, a Muslim call to prayer and more. Sean Johnson and the Wild Lotus Band perform mantra music. Festival founder Sallie Ann Glassman leads a Vodou ceremony at 5:10 p.m. Yogindra Vandana Das arranges a Hindu fire sacrifice. Percussionist Michael Skinkus and Moyuba perform Yoruban sacred songs and rhythms.
The peace walk begins at 9 a.m. at St. Roch Park and ends at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., (504) 940-1130; www.neworleanssacredmusicfestival.org. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Free admission.