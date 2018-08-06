CANTRELL ADDRESSES PROGRESSIVE CONFERENCE, CALLS FOR MORE EARNINGS FOR HOSPITALITY WORKERS
During a brief keynote address at the Netroots Nation gathering of progressive activists last week in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell pointed to racial disparities in businesses earning city contracts and called for New Orleans residents to earn a larger piece of the tax revenue that the city’s hospitality industry generates for the rest of the state.
“It’s off the backs [of workers] right here in New Orleans,” she said. “I want and I need your help as we push for economic justice.”
Over a raucous standing ovation, Cantrell also demanded “health and environmental justice” and racial equality. “No one matters if everyone doesn’t matter,” she said.
Cantrell was among several speakers on the conference’s opening day keynote address, along with Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, who won 93 percent of the vote in 2017 after running on an “unapologetically progressive agenda,” declaring that Jackson would become “the most radical city on the planet,” he said.
When asked how he felt the morning after Trump’s election, Lumumba said, “I woke up in Mississippi.
“We’ve always been at the bottom,” he said. “We have to make our politics local, and start giving power to local areas and become places that rescue themselves.”
The conference also featured U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, as well as New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and newly elected U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.—WOODWARD
Quote of the week
"I'm thinking, 'Man, I must be dropping acid.' Not that I've ever dropped acid. But … for the record, I have not.” — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, in a U.S. Senate committee hearing last week, trying to understand the feds’ administrative health care costs.
Electric scooter rental plans move forward
With input from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer is drafting three ordinances to regulate app-based electric scooter rental companies, which have moved rapidly into U.S. cities and are prepared to roll out in New Orleans.
Palmer says she wants to pump the brakes until her office has put together a package that’s “enforceable and good for the public,” with laws that build out the city’s two-wheeled infrastructure and prevent New Orleans from falling into the same kinds of legal problems and traffic headaches that have cropped up in the scooters’ wake elsewhere.
A draft of a “small vehicle rental ordinance” would establish a six-month pilot program to test out the parameters set by the administration — including a “dawn-to-dusk” timeframe for operation and a ban from their use in the French Quarter. The rules will head to the full City Council on Aug. 9 and will go through another few rounds of public hearings before a final vote.
Three companies — Bird, Lime and Skip — plan to launch in New Orleans as soon as the rules are in place, but there are still conflicts between what New Orleans wants and the way the companies have done business elsewhere. Palmer’s rules would prohibit scooter riders from using sidewalks for riding or parking. That doesn’t fit the companies’ “dockless” business model, which gives scooters freedom to park just about anywhere. The scooters have a locking mechanism, so they don’t need to be secured like bicycles. Palmer’s ordinance would force scooters to park at bike racks or in designated curbside street parking areas.
The companies would be charged a $1,000 business license fee, and a registration fee of $10 per vehicle. The city also would collect 25 cents per ride, with 20 cents for the Department of Safety & Permits and 5 cents for parking infrastructure and bike lane striping. Palmer’s office says the fees earmarked for Safety & Permits would be sufficient to fund the hiring of two employees for scooter enforcement, as well as a truck for picking up illegally parked scooters.
The city would hit riders and companies with $50 fines for riding or parking on sidewalks, and $250 for riding or parking after dark. The city also would fine companies $100 to store the scooters it picked up.—WOODWARD
‘Good Samaritan’ state law aims to end hot car deaths of pets, children
Among the new Louisiana laws that went into effect Aug. 1 is the "Good Samaritan Law," which provides legal protection for those who rescue pets and children from hot cars.
The law, which was drafted and proposed by the Louisiana SPCA and introduced by state Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, declares, "There shall be no liability on the part of a person for property damage or trespass to a motor vehicle, if the damage was caused while the person was rescuing" a pet or a child.
Before a would-be Good Samaritan goes smashing windows, however, there are certain steps that must be followed: a "good-faith" attempt to locate the owner of the vehicle; a call to emergency services; a note left on the vehicle; and the willingness to wait nearby with the child or pet until help arrives.
According to noheatstroke.com, which tracks the deaths of children in hot cars, there have been 29 hot car child deaths in the U.S. so far in 2018, including one in Shreveport. Since 1997, 28 Louisiana children have died in hot cars.—ALLMAN
Municipal bike registration going optional?
Registering your bike with the city would no longer be mandatory under a proposal being considered by the New Orleans City Council. The proposed rule change follows reports of a bicyclist who was hit with a nearly $1,000 ticket, which included a fine of more than $150 for not registering his bike — part of a 30-year-old, often-complicated registration requirement.
District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer's measure would make bike registration for personal use voluntary and administered by the Department of Safety & Permits instead of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). The change would require only businesses using rental and app-based "shared" transit to register their fleets, at a cost of $5 per vehicle.
Advocacy group Bike Easy — which called on City Hall to get rid of the old licensing requirement — supports the change, according to its executive director Dan Favre.
Current law requires people with bikes valued at more than $100 or with wheels larger than 20 inches in diameter to register their information with the NOPD and pay a $3 fee. Bikes worth less than $100 can have the fee waived. You can register with a bike shop when buying a bike, or by filling out a registration form and attaching a notarized affidavit proving ownership of the bike and submitting that to NOPD.
In 2010, the New Orleans City Council was set to consider raising fees to $15, but the measure was tabled.—WOODWARD
Oprah and Mitch
What's up with Mitch Landrieu? Fresh off an appearance on CNN ("I'm what they call a 'radical centrist'," he explained) and an approving mention in David Brooks' New York Times column, the former mayor will be featured this week on Oprah Winfrey's "Supersoul Conversations" podcast, with an accompanying profile in O, The Oprah Magazine.
In a preview clip, Landrieu explains to Winfrey that he had near-equal black and white support — until his controversial decision to remove four Confederate-era monuments. "I've never had an issue where people severed their relationships with me because of it," Landrieu tells her, saying he lost two-thirds of white support in the city afterward. "That says more about them than it says about me," Landrieu insisted.
The podcast can be downloaded Aug. 6, with a second installment Aug. 8. And the September issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, with the Landrieu profile, will go on sale Aug. 7.
Landrieu continues to insist he has not made up his mind whether he'll run for president in 2020.—ALLMAN
‘State of Transit’ report to be released Aug. 7
Transit advocacy group RIDE New Orleans will release its annual "State of Transit in New Orleans" report at a breakfast and panel discussion held at the National World War II Museum's BB's Stage Door Canteen at 8 a.m. Tue. Aug. 7. The event is open to the public, but an RSVP is required. The organization's reports offer independent, data-driven analysis of New Orleans' public transit system.
Last year's assessment highlighted the way gaps in the system make many workplaces difficult to reach or inaccessible for residents who depend on the city's buses, streetcars and ferries. It also pointed out higher operating costs at New Orleans Regional Transit Authority compared to many other cities, and included a few case studies showing rider commutes as long as two hours and 15 minutes.
"The most important thing transit can do is to get people where they need to go conveniently and in a reasonable amount of time," the 2017 report said. "Unfortunately, our transit system is not providing the needed access."—STROMQUIST