New Orleans street potholes knock all the Sonic rings out your car.— Jimmy Guwopolo (@Markatron_) August 5, 2018
This week we visit the airport, the Sewerage & Water Board and Netroots Nation, while Drake meets LaToya and Mitch meets Oprah.
*person enjoying mardi gras in new orleans*person from mobile: https://t.co/lkWNfZTE7g— Angelicaaaaa💋 (@aphrodisiaccc_) July 30, 2018
Only in New Orleans😂 pic.twitter.com/D5ahaApTdO— The 🤡 (@DozaOnnaTrack) July 30, 2018
It's an art to be both passive-aggressive and defensive in a single breath, but this airport bathroom sign totally pulls it off pic.twitter.com/MVrcMWbpAA— Lianna Patch (@punchlinecopy) July 31, 2018
I have just convinced myself to be in favor of the scooters now because I made a mental cartoon of Billy Nungesser riding one around the French Quarter State Park in a ranger outfit.— skooks (@skooks) August 1, 2018
Today my staff went to @SWBNewOrleans to talk to customers willing to pay incorrect bills just to avoid having their water shut off. These are not all bad actors and they should not be punished for a faulty billing system. pic.twitter.com/Bng4NfUwBX— Joseph I. Giarrusso, III (@CmGiarrusso) August 1, 2018
Professional life in New Orleans. “Everyone good to meet now?” “I am, unless the Sewerage and Water Board calls me."— Marta Jewson (@martajewson) August 1, 2018
The cost of being poor in New Orleans is so incredibly high, and has been for 300 years. Shutting off water--WATER-- to people who may or may not even be behind in their bills is insane. This is not how public services should work.— PB NOLA (@pb_nola) August 1, 2018
As Democratic leaders descend on New Orleans for the leftist Netroots Nation conference, the contrast between our focus on creating jobs & keeping communities safe, & their radical message of big-government socialism & open borders could not be starker.https://t.co/hdmGJN0oaN— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 2, 2018
Drake: I’m sayin girl wassup. I been textin I all day. U been ignoring me yu heard me......Me: https://t.co/bpap27CRVh— IAN (@_ianjackson_) August 3, 2018
#NewOrleans holds a special place for @Drake in her heart and with all the love he shows us we know it is reciprocated! #CityOfYes #InMyFeelings https://t.co/wXtNxbwd5p— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) August 3, 2018
She need to be in her feelings about S&WB shutting off people water. https://t.co/P0NbIGGtIm— Ya Cajun Auntie (@INeedja_Kadeeja) August 3, 2018
When Stormy Daniels flirted with a Senate run against David Vitter in '09, one of her advisors had his car firebombed and another advisor had a gas explosion at her house, both on the same night. https://t.co/QPVxFT9PWJ— erster (@erster) August 4, 2018
Less than 60 years ago, about 4 miles up the road, Ruby Bridges needed federal marshals to escort her to school. And yet today @mayorcantrell is the first woman — and first Black woman — in history to lead this city. That’s our American identity. #NN18— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 3, 2018
I always leave @Netroots_Nation feeling inspired, determined, & proud. These fighters helped lead the charge for the CFPB & had my back in the fight for a Senate seat. Now we’re fighting for a government that works for all people – not just the high and mighty. #NN18— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) August 4, 2018
Earlier this summer I sat down with @MitchLandrieu, the former Mayor of New Orleans, who took down Confederate monuments, confronting his own personal history and our country’s. He’s authentic and leads from the soul. Our full conversation airs on my Facebook tomorrow at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/q6gvHfK163— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 4, 2018
New Orleans street potholes knock all the Sonic rings out your car.— Jimmy Guwopolo (@Markatron_) August 5, 2018
Your New Orleans Airport ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/EgjO9RFiQS— Duris Holmes (@duris) August 6, 2018
The #BlackAssCaucus just gave Netroots Nation #NN18 the gift of an honest call-in/protest from the stage. I have thoughts:— Collette (@collette_music) August 5, 2018
“The swing voter is not red to blue. The swing voter is non voter to voter. That’s our swing voter.” - @Ocasio2018 pic.twitter.com/z3XyJ5GUdd— Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) August 5, 2018