People gather outside Kermit's Treme Mother In Law Lounge for the second line for Dr. John through Treme in New Orleans, Friday, June 7, 2019. Legendary New Orleans musician Malcolm "Dr. John" Rebennack died Thursday at the age of 77.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Kermit Ruffins will honor his late friend Dr. John tomorrow night with a tribute at Ruffins' Mother-in-Law Lounge.

"Inviting all piano players," Ruffins posted on Facebook today. "We will have a grand piano set up and free red beans and rice."

The tribute will begin at 7 p.m. and is free.

Dr. John, aka Mac Rebennack, died June 6 of complications from a heart attack at the age of 77. Hundreds of New Orleanians turned out for a memorial second line on Friday afternoon outside the Mother-in-Law Lounge.

