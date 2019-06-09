Kermit Ruffins will honor his late friend Dr. John tomorrow night with a tribute at Ruffins' Mother-in-Law Lounge.

"Inviting all piano players," Ruffins posted on Facebook today. "We will have a grand piano set up and free red beans and rice."

The tribute will begin at 7 p.m. and is free.

Dr. John, aka Mac Rebennack, died June 6 of complications from a heart attack at the age of 77. Hundreds of New Orleanians turned out for a memorial second line on Friday afternoon outside the Mother-in-Law Lounge.