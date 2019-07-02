Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana are accepting applications for the Fall 2019 class of the Nancy M. Marsiglia Institute of Justice. The institute presents a 12-week course on the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and amendments — with the aim of fostering civil discourse while educating citizens about the founding principles of our government.

The institute is named in honor of the late Nancy M. Marsiglia, a New Orleans civic and political activist who also was an investor and co-owner of Gambit from 1991-95.

The course consists of 12 two-hour sessions on Thursday evenings starting at 6 p.m. at Loyola Law School (526 Pine St.). The 2019 fall semester begins on Sept. 5 and continues through Dec. 5. Up to 24 participants are selected each semester by representatives of Loyola Law School and United Way.

Clancy DuBos: The gift of civil discourse Nancy M. Marsiglia Institute of Justice graduates its first class of students, who learned to debate the Constitution and its amendments

Applications are being accepted through July 12. The institute seeks diversity and participation from its fellows — including diversity of opinion and political perspective — from the seven-parish metro area. Any adult can apply.

The course is designed and taught by Martha Lemoine, the mentor teacher and national judge for the Center for Civic Education’s “We The People” program. Expert guest lecturers will present individual classes on important topics.

For more information, contact Sheneta Johnson at (504) 861-5847, email johnson@loyno.edu, or visit www.unitedwaysela.org/MarsigliaInstitute.