There are St. Patrick’s Day parades from the Irish Channel to the French Quarter and Metairie, and several feature walking clubs and floats with riders tossing beads, cabbages and more.
• Jim Monaghan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The French Quarter parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Molly’s at the Market (1107 Decatur St.). A group of revelers rides mule-drawn floats and limos around the historic district and returns to the bar. Visit www.mollysatthemarket.net for information.
• Irish Channel Parade. The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club holds its annual parade of floats and marching groups around the Garden District at 1 p.m. Saturday. The route begins at Magazine and Felicity streets and circles the Garden District on Jackson, St. Charles and Louisiana avenues and Magazine Street before ending at Jackson and Annunciation Street. Visit www.irishchannelno.org for information.
• Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade begins at noon Sunday near Archbishop Rummel High School and proceeds on Severn Avenue to Metairie Road, where it turns toward Orleans Parish and ends at Focis Street. Visit www.stpatsmetairie.com for information.
• Downtown Irish Club Parade. The walking club parade/pub crawl begins in Bywater at Piety and Burgundy streets and heads to the French Quarter. Visit www.facebook.com/downtownirishclubnola for information.
• Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade. The final parade is the Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade in Metairie. It begins at noon Sunday, March 24 at Clearview Center and follows Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Martin Behrman Avenue. Visit www.lairish-italian.org for information.