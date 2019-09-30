Lafitte Greenway is a lush strip of grass with a pedestrian walkway, bike path and plant life and spans multiple neighborhoods, including Mid-City, Treme, Tulane-Gravier, and Bayou St. John. The southern tail of the greenway ends in historic Louis Armstrong Park, and beyond that is the French Quarter. The greenway’s northern end curves at Jefferson Davis Parkway, where paths designated for bikers and pedestrians continue into Broadmoor.
Who you’ll see
Dog walkers, people on bikes, teenagers
Where to eat
Parkway Bakery and Tavern is one of the best po-boy spots in the city.
Where to drink
The Wrong Iron has become a popular gathering place, and the Bayou Beer Garden and neighboring Bayou Wine Garden meld a sports bar and a patio with beverages for everyone.
Lagniappe
Picnic with a cup of bean artistry from Hey Coffee Co. in the patch of greenway right outside the coffee shop.