ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY MATTHEW HINTON

Lafitte Greenway is a lush strip of grass with a pedestrian walkway, bike path and plant life and spans multiple neighborhoods, including Mid-City, Treme, Tulane-Gravier, and Bayou St. John. The southern tail of the greenway ends in historic Louis Armstrong Park, and beyond that is the French Quarter. The greenway’s northern end curves at Jefferson Davis Parkway, where paths designated for bikers and pedestrians continue into Broadmoor.

Who you’ll see

Dog walkers, people on bikes, teenagers

Where to eat

Parkway Bakery and Tavern is one of the best po-boy spots in the city.

Where to drink

The Wrong Iron has become a popular gathering place, and the Bayou Beer Garden and neighboring Bayou Wine Garden meld a sports bar and a patio with beverages for everyone.

Lagniappe

Picnic with a cup of bean artistry from Hey Coffee Co. in the patch of greenway right outside the coffee shop.

