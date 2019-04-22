Coming in at just under 4 percent, Louisiana’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since 2008, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics released this month.

Seasonally unadjusted, the state’s unemployment rate is 3.9 percent, dropping half a percentage point from February 2019. It roughly mirrors the national rate of 3.8 percent with gains in health care, professional and technical services.

The rate is down significantly from 6.3 percent when Gov. John Bel Edwards took office in January 2016, which is why his re-election team is touting it as a sign the state is moving in the right direction as they gear up for the governor’s election this November.

Meanwhile, Edwards’ Republican opponents, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, are trying to frame him as a “tax and spend” governor.

“We don’t have a revenue problem in Louisiana. We have a leadership problem," Abraham said at a public forum for the Republican gubernatorial candidates in March.

His comments echo a sentiment repeated by many Republicans lawmakers in the years since Edwards took office. Many prefer spending cuts over tax increases.

But Democrats argue that Abraham and Rispone’s economic policies would be reminiscent of former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal’s policies, particularly tax cuts that ultimately weren’t sustainable.

“Gov. Edwards’ opponents want to take us back to Bobby Jindal’s failed economy and disastrous $2 billion budget deficit," Eric Holl, spokesman for Edwards' re-election campaign said in a statement.

According to the bureau report, Louisiana also added 3,300 jobs from February to March 2019, making it Louisiana’s 13th straight month of job growth compared to the same month of the previous year.

The gubernatorial election is Oct. 12, with a runoff on Nov. 16 if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.