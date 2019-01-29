Galactic, Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary and Little Freddie King are among the performers scheduled to appear at French Quarter Festival April 11-14.
The lineup also includes Cyril Neville, Erica Falls, Water Seed, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias and many others.
The free festival features more than 250 bands on 23 stages spread throughout the French Quarter and along the riverfront. A second line kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11. It begins on the 100 block of Bourbon Street and ends at Jackson Square. There also are musician interview sessions at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, kids activities, free dance lessons and more.
The daily lineups are below.
Thursday, April 11
Bag of Donuts
The Blues Masters with Big Al Carson
Brass-A-Holics
Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
Cha Wa
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band
Darcy Malone and The Tangle
The DayWalkers
The Dukes Of Dixieland
Evan Christopher's Clarinet Road
Funk Monkey
Galactic
Jon Cleary
Juju Child & The Hypnotic Roots Band
Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers
Lil' Glenn & Backatown
Mykia Jovan
New Breed Brass Band
Otra
Panorama Jazz Band
Preservation All-Stars
Rebirth Brass Band
Sasha Masakowski and Art Market
Stephanie Jordan
The Tin Men
Tonya Boyd-Cannon
Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony
Wendell Brunious
Friday, April 12
Alex McMurray
Ashlin Parker Quartet
Audacity Brass Band
Babineaux Sisters Band
Banu Gibson
Benny Grunch and the Bunch
Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men
Buku Broux
Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours
Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson
Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band
DeJan's Olympia Brass Band
Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Fredy Omar con su Banda
G and The Swingin' Gypsies
Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue
George Porter Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners
The Iguanas
Irma Thomas
Jamal Batiste Band
Jamey St Pierre
Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys
Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound
John "Papa" Gros
John Boutte
Josh Benitez Band
Kumasi
Lena Prima
Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest
Lisa Amos
Little Freddie King
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Luther Kent Jazz Quartet
Mason Ruffner
Mario Abney
The Nation of Gumbolia
Nebula Rosa
The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra
Ovi-G Froggies
Papa Mali
Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Band
Quiana Lynell
Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators
Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
TBC Brass Band
The Original Pinettes Brass Band
The Revealers
The Soul Rebels
The Vettes
Tricia Boutte & Nordic Swing
Valerie Sassyfras
Wynton
Zoe K
Saturday, April 13
A2D2 Experience with Antoine Diel & Arséne DeLay
Al "Lil Fats" Jackson
Alfred Banks
Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory
Amanda Ducorbier
Biglemoi
Bill Summers & Jazalsa
Blonde Roses
Carl LeBlanc
Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires
Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6
Charmaine Neville
Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
Chucky "C" & Band
Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet
Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk
Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Egg Yolk Jubilee
Ellis Marsalis Quintet
Ever More Nest
Flow Tribe
Frankie Boots
The French Connection
Gerald French and Friends
Helen Gillet & Wazozo
Higher Heights Reggae Band
Homer A. Plessy Community School
Hot 8 Brass Band
Hot Rod Lincoln
The James Martin Band
Jeremy Joyce
Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black
Kim Carson & the Real Deal
Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience
Leroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass Band
The Light Set
Linnzi Zaorski
Luna Mora
Lynn Drury
Magnolia Sisters
Mark Brooks
Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters
Mia Borders
Miss Sophie Lee
Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles
Muevelo
NOCCA Jazz Ensemble
Naydja CoJoe
The Nayo Jones Experience
New Birth Brass Band
New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra
New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings
The New Orleans Jazz Vipers
New Orleans Suspects
New Orleans Swamp Donkeys
Patrice Fisher and Arpa
Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show
Richard "Piano" Scott and Friends
Riverdale High School R-Project Brass Band
The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins
Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers
The Royal Teeth
Russell Welch Hot Quartet
Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush
Scorpedos
Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs
Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band
Storyville Stompers Brass Band
Sullivan Dabney's Muzik Jazz Band
Susan Cowsill
Sweet Olive String Band
Taylor Smith & The Roamin' Jasmine
Them Ol Ghosts
Tim Laughlin
Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions
Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band
Treme Brass Band
Tricentennial High School Band
Troy Sawyer and the Elementz
Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters
Washboard Chaz Blues Trio
Water Seed
Waylon Thibodeaux Band
The Zion Harmonizers
Sunday, April 14
Alexandra Scott
Alice Harte Middle School Band
Amanda Shaw
Anais St. John
Andrew Hall's Society Brass Band
Astral Project
Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses
Bamboula 2000
Beth Patterson
Betty Winn and One-A-Chord
Big 6 Brass Band
Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias
Bon Bon Vivant
Bonerama
Borealis Rex
Bucktown All-Stars
Calvin Johnson and Native Son
Charlie Wooton’s Zydefunk
Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders
Cole Williams Band
Creole String Beans
The Daiquiri Queens
Daria & The Hip Drops
Dash Rip Rock
Dave Ferrato
Davis Rogan
Debbie Davis and the Mesmerizers
The Dixie Cups
Don Jamison Heritage School of Music
Doro Wat
Ecirb Müller's Twisted Dixie
Erica Falls
Germaine Bazzle
Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras
Honey Island Swamp Band
Hot Club of New Orleans
Irene Sage
James Andrews
James Rivers Movement
Jamil Sharif
Jason Marsalis' 21st Century Trad Band
Jeremy Davenport
Jesse Morrow Trio
John Royen's New Orleans Rhythm Band
Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band
Kid Simmons Jazz Band
Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs
Love Evolution
Luke Spurr Allen
Lulu and the Broadsides featuring Dayna Kurtz
Luna Mora
Maggie Koerner
MainLine
Margie Perez
Mike Harvey's Hot Club
Mikhala "Jazz Muffin" Iversen
On The Levee Band
Original Dixieland Jazz Band
Palmetto Bug Stompers
Papo y Son Mandao
Paulin Brothers Jazz Band
The Pfister Sisters
The Quickening
Rechelle Cook and the Regeneration Band
Red Hot Brass Band
Red Wolf Brass Band
Rhodes Spedale & Live Jazz Group
Ricardo Pascal and Orchestra
Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds
Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters
Sean Ardoin
Shake Em' Up Jazz Band
Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band
Shawan Rice
Soul Brass Band
Stone Rabbits
Sweet Crude
"Tango on Cello" featuring Jee Yeoun Ko and friends
Thais Clark & her JAZZsters
Tom Saunders and the Tomcats
Tuba Skinny
Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans