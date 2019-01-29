NO.frenchquarterfest.041318.005 (copy)
Olympia Brass Band dances down St. Ann street during the French Quarter Festival kickoff parade to Jackson Square in New Orleans, Thursday, April 12, 2018. French Quarter Festival goes through Sunday with local food and music.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Galactic, Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary and Little Freddie King are among the performers scheduled to appear at French Quarter Festival April 11-14.

The lineup also includes Cyril Neville, Erica Falls, Water Seed, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias and many others.

The free festival features more than 250 bands on 23 stages spread throughout the French Quarter and along the riverfront. A second line kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11. It begins on the 100 block of Bourbon Street and ends at Jackson Square. There also are musician interview sessions at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, kids activities, free dance lessons and more.

The daily lineups are below.

Thursday, April 11

Bag of Donuts

The Blues Masters with Big Al Carson

Brass-A-Holics

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Cha Wa

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band

Darcy Malone and The Tangle

The DayWalkers

The Dukes Of Dixieland

Evan Christopher's Clarinet Road

Funk Monkey

Galactic

Jon Cleary

Juju Child & The Hypnotic Roots Band

Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers

Lil' Glenn & Backatown

Mykia Jovan

New Breed Brass Band

Otra

Panorama Jazz Band

Preservation All-Stars

Rebirth Brass Band

Sasha Masakowski and Art Market

Stephanie Jordan

The Tin Men

Tonya Boyd-Cannon

Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony

Wendell Brunious

Friday, April 12

Alex McMurray

Ashlin Parker Quartet

Audacity Brass Band

Babineaux Sisters Band

Banu Gibson

Benny Grunch and the Bunch

Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men

Buku Broux 

Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours 

Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson

Cupid & the Dance Party Express Band

DeJan's Olympia Brass Band

Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Fredy Omar con su Banda

G and The Swingin' Gypsies

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue

George Porter Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners

The Iguanas

Irma Thomas

Jamal Batiste Band

Jamey St Pierre

Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys

Joe Lastie's New Orleans Sound

John "Papa" Gros

John Boutte

Josh Benitez Band 

Kumasi

Lena Prima

Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest

Lisa Amos

Little Freddie King

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Luther Kent Jazz Quartet

Mason Ruffner

Mario Abney

The Nation of Gumbolia

Nebula Rosa

The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra

Ovi-G Froggies

Papa Mali

Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Band

Quiana Lynell

Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

TBC Brass Band

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Revealers

The Soul Rebels

The Vettes

Tricia Boutte & Nordic Swing

Valerie Sassyfras

Wynton

Zoe K

Saturday, April 13

A2D2 Experience with Antoine Diel & Arséne DeLay

Al "Lil Fats" Jackson 

Alfred Banks

Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory

Amanda Ducorbier

Biglemoi

Bill Summers & Jazalsa

Blonde Roses

Carl LeBlanc

Chance Bushman & The Ibervillianaires

Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6

Charmaine Neville

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Chucky "C" & Band

Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet

Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk

Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Egg Yolk Jubilee

Ellis Marsalis Quintet

Ever More Nest

Flow Tribe

Frankie Boots

The French Connection

Gerald French and Friends

Helen Gillet & Wazozo

Higher Heights Reggae Band

Homer A. Plessy Community School

Hot 8 Brass Band

Hot Rod Lincoln

The James Martin Band

Jeremy Joyce 

Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black

Kim Carson & the Real Deal

Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience

Leroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass Band

The Light Set 

Linnzi Zaorski

Luna Mora

Lynn Drury

Magnolia Sisters 

Mark Brooks

Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters

Mia Borders

Miss Sophie Lee

Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles

Muevelo

NOCCA Jazz Ensemble

Naydja CoJoe

The Nayo Jones Experience

New Birth Brass Band

New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra

New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers

New Orleans Suspects

New Orleans Swamp Donkeys

Patrice Fisher and Arpa

Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show

Richard "Piano" Scott and Friends

Riverdale High School R-Project Brass Band 

The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins

Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers

The Royal Teeth

Russell Welch Hot Quartet 

Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush

Scorpedos

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs

Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Sullivan Dabney's Muzik Jazz Band

Susan Cowsill

Sweet Olive String Band 

Taylor Smith & The Roamin' Jasmine

Them Ol Ghosts

Tim Laughlin

Tom McDermott and His Jazz Hellions

Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band

Treme Brass Band

Tricentennial High School Band 

Troy Sawyer and the Elementz

Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters

Washboard Chaz Blues Trio

Water Seed

Waylon Thibodeaux Band

The Zion Harmonizers

Sunday, April 14

Alexandra Scott

Alice Harte Middle School Band 

Amanda Shaw

Anais St. John

Andrew Hall's Society Brass Band

Astral Project

Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses

Bamboula 2000

Beth Patterson

Betty Winn and One-A-Chord

Big 6 Brass Band

Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias

Bon Bon Vivant

Bonerama

Borealis Rex 

Bucktown All-Stars

Calvin Johnson and Native Son

Charlie Wooton’s Zydefunk

Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders

Cole Williams Band

Creole String Beans

The Daiquiri Queens  

Daria & The Hip Drops

Dash Rip Rock

Dave Ferrato

Davis Rogan

Debbie Davis and the Mesmerizers

The Dixie Cups

Don Jamison Heritage School of Music 

Doro Wat 

Ecirb Müller's Twisted Dixie

Erica Falls

Germaine Bazzle

Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras

Honey Island Swamp Band

Hot Club of New Orleans

Irene Sage

James Andrews

James Rivers Movement 

Jamil Sharif

Jason Marsalis' 21st Century Trad Band

Jeremy Davenport

Jesse Morrow Trio

John Royen's New Orleans Rhythm Band

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band

Kid Simmons Jazz Band

Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs

Love Evolution

Luke Spurr Allen

Lulu and the Broadsides featuring Dayna Kurtz

Luna Mora 

Maggie Koerner

MainLine

Margie Perez

Mike Harvey's Hot Club

Mikhala "Jazz Muffin" Iversen

On The Levee Band

Original Dixieland Jazz Band

Palmetto Bug Stompers

Papo y Son Mandao

Paulin Brothers Jazz Band

The Pfister Sisters

The Quickening

Rechelle Cook and the Regeneration Band

Red Hot Brass Band

Red Wolf Brass Band

Rhodes Spedale & Live Jazz Group

Ricardo Pascal and Orchestra

Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds

Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters

Sean Ardoin

Shake Em' Up Jazz Band

Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band

Shawan Rice 

Soul Brass Band

Stone Rabbits 

Sweet Crude

"Tango on Cello" featuring Jee Yeoun Ko and friends

Thais Clark & her JAZZsters

Tom Saunders and the Tomcats

Tuba Skinny

Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans

