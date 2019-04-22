The Big Easy Rollergirls’ roller derby squads open their season with a double header Saturday, April 27. Second Line takes on Alabama’s Dothan Roller Derby at 5 p.m. Big Easy’s Allstars team faces Chattanooga Roller Girls Allstars at 7 p.m. There’s also a kids’ zone, a crawfish toss, a bake sale and food and drink vendors. Proceeds support Crescent City Crushers, a local flat-track derby league for youth. Saturday, April 27, at UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave.; www.bigeasyrollergirls.com. Tickets $10.
Event preview: Big Easy Rollergirls
Will Coviello
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments
Calendar
Looking for events by day?
Upcoming Shows
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22