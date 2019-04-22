All Stars vs Rumble Bs-131_CR_Tsukimi_Photography.jpg

Big Easy Rollergirls Allstars

 Tsukimi Photography

The Big Easy Rollergirls’ roller derby squads open their season with a double header Saturday, April 27. Second Line takes on Alabama’s Dothan Roller Derby at 5 p.m. Big Easy’s Allstars team faces Chattanooga Roller Girls Allstars at 7 p.m. There’s also a kids’ zone, a crawfish toss, a bake sale and food and drink vendors. Proceeds support Crescent City Crushers, a local flat-track derby league for youth. Saturday, April 27, at UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave.; www.bigeasyrollergirls.com. Tickets $10.

