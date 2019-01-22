The New Orleans City Council will introduce a resolution calling on the NFL to "hold itself accountable" for the missed pass interference penalty that denied the New Orleans Saints a win in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20, a no-call seen 'round the world that opened an outrage-portal consuming the entire city.

New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno filed the resolution; the other six councilmembers have signed on as cosponsors.

According to an announcement from Moreno's office, the resolution calls for a "thorough review of officiating rules, the use of replay technology, and an evaluation of how the NFL assess conflicts of interest within the Officiating Department."

"As a member of Who Dat Nation, I, like many, consider the Saints family," Moreno said in a statement. "When an injustice is visited upon a member of our family, we must call for and receive real accountability. What we saw on Sunday broke our hearts. I don't accept that there's 'nothing we can do.' I want answers. That's why I've filed a resolution calling up the NFL to hold itself accountable for the officiating debacle and provide a comprehensive review of their policies, rules, and procedures regarding these types of 'blown calls.' We want to ensure that no other team or fanbase will suffer the consequences of the same type of inexcusable mistake in the future."

Moreno's office expects the resolution — to be voted on during the City Council's Jan. 24 meeting — to pass by a vote of 28-3.

Pettiness is next to godliness.