CITY PULLS OUT OF ELECTRIC SCOOTER PLAN — FOR NOW
After several months of deliberation, City Hall is pulling out of a pilot plan to allow electric scooter rentals on the streets of New Orleans.
The plan would have created rules and regulations for scooters — which have quickly popped up across the U.S. and been followed by controversy — to legally operate in the city, from creating fee and penalty structures to boundaries and parking regulations.
The scooters’ selling point is a “dockless” model, allowing riders to roll up to their destination and rely on a self-locking mechanism allowing them to park anywhere. Three companies — Lime, Bird and Skip — were interested in putting their fleet on New Orleans streets. They argue that scooters close the "first" and "last" mile commute, giving people a quick ride from a parking lot or bus stop to their home or workplace.
District C Councilember Kristin Gisleson Palmer heard a pitch from Lime and helped prepare several drafts of a pilot with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration earlier this year.
But City Hall isn’t ready to move forward with a legal infrastructure that allows scooters on the streets without first having a supportive infrastructure for bikes and pedestrians and other public transit, according to a spokesperson with Palmer’s office. New Orleans streets and lack of a supportive culture of sharing the road haven’t paved the way for scooters to enter the mix, according to the spokesperson.
In a statement, Cantrell said the "potential complications for public safety are too high for us to move forward" with a pilot program. Palmer added that, "In a city that is still working to establish a safe infrastructure and culture for bicycles, introducing hundreds of new small vehicles like the scooters would only serve to complicate these efforts."
Andrew Savage, Lime’s vice president of development, wrote that the company laid off five of its 20 employees staffing its warehouse where scooters would be stored.
Savage also writes that if no action is taken at City Hall within the next month, Lime likely will close its warehouse and lay off its remaining 15 employees. “As a business interested in working in New Orleans we can no longer tolerate the uncertainty caused by the lack of progress toward passage of a pilot program,” the letter says.
In a follow-up interview last week, Lime’s Todd O’Boyle told Gambit that though the company is frustrated with the lack of momentum on the pilot, he was hopeful there would be some legislative movement.
Palmer’s office hasn’t ruled out that scooters could potentially be introduced to New Orleans, but only on the condition that the city first prioritize transit projects and transit infrastructure for residents relying on public transit and other non-car transportation.—WOODWARD
Planning Commission approves report that would limit short-term rentals
After nearly 10 hours of public comment and discussion, the New Orleans City Planning Commission (CPC) unanimously approved recommendations in a staff report that could drastically change the future of short-term rentals in New Orleans.
The CPC report recommends getting rid of the current "temporary" rentals category entirely. That type allows people to rent out their properties for up to 90 days a year on platforms such as Airbnb. The CPC staff argued those listings effectively take them off the long-term housing market when the category's intent was to allow local owners to rent out their homes for up to three months (cumulatively) each year. The report also would replace "accessory" rentals with two categories of rentals that would require an owner or renter to live on-site.
Commercial-type rentals would remain but commercial buildings used for STRs would have a cap of 25 percent, or one unit, whichever is greater, that could be used for STRs. Present law has no cap.
Those recommendations will be considered by the City Council, which issued a moratorium on new permits and licenses for temporary rentals in May and agreed to wait until the CPC's report and debate — which likely will continue through 2018 — before making new rules.
After a late start on Sept. 25, the CPC heard several hours of public comment before deciding to defer its decision to Oct. 3. The CPC ended up sending the report to the council with only minor additions, including increasing booking fees marked for the city's affordable housing fund to $10. But those "yes" votes aren't necessarily an endorsement of the CPC's staff proposals. Commissioner Jason Hughes said he remains "concerned that people played by the rules based on what the rules were."
During a lengthy public comment period, STR operators argued the new proposals would prevent them from legally using properties they own as STRs if the City Council agrees to limit peoples' ability to rent out an entire home they don't live in — or put significant caps on the number of commercial rentals they can operate in a building.
"You've heard a lot about money and the economy but not much about neighborhoods and the fabric of our neighborhoods here," said STR critic Harry Shearer, who added that for most New Orleanians, a "house or an apartment isn't an investment. It's a place to live."—WOODWARD
Republican conference headed back to metro New Orleans
The Southern Republican Leadership Conference (SRLC), a gathering of GOP politicians and activists from around the South, will hold its next meeting at Kenner's Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center next year, it was announced last week.
Roger Villere, former head of the Louisiana GOP, is the conference's president, and Phil Capitano, the former Kenner mayor, is the conference's executive director. The SRLC last met in the New Orleans area in 2014.
"The last time this conference was in Louisiana, it featured all the heavy hitters in the Republican Party who ran for president in 2016," Capitano said in a statement.
The Pontchartrain Center is in the state's 1st District, which is represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by one of the party's heaviest hitters, Majority Whip Steve Scalise.
Though the lineup of speakers has not been announced, previous SRLCs in the New Orleans area have included former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal.—ALLMAN
Workers' groups appeal to Council committee to share the wealth — and power
New Orleans visitors spent nearly $9 billion in the city in 2017. But few of those dollars support the vast industry that takes care of the more than 18 million visitors who spend them, according to workers groups and culture advocates who are tasking city officials with a "sustainable tourism" model that ensures better wages, health care, fair scheduling and workplace protections from sexual harassment and wage theft.
Representatives from Step Up Louisiana, UNITE HERE, the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans and Loyola University's Workplace Justice Project asked the New Orleans City Council's Economic Development Committee Oct. 2 to consider how city officials can better leverage public dollars to support the thousands of workers they represent.
Advocates also are asking for the city's support of workforce training and local hiring programs and apprenticeships and for better overall representation at City Hall, with people from hospitality and cultural backgrounds sitting on boards and commissions.
"I do not feel like we can increase the tourism base without offsetting the negative impacts," said District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, adding that if benefits to the tourism industry aren't taking into account its employees' quality of life, "we have to think whether this industry is really supportive" of its workers.
The proposal also calls for improved affordable public transit service that links workers to jobs. Palmer said her "No. 1 priority" is ensuring people who work in the city's service industry are able to get there, and that they have a safe place to wait for that ride.
Palmer suggested adding "circulator" park-and-ride buses connecting people to areas dense with service jobs, and to require developers to include bus shelters as part of their building projects in the same way they often are required to install bike racks and parking.
"We have to re-envision how the city provides services to our workers," Palmer said. "Humanity and equity for service workers riding the bus, that's the No. 1 thing we need to talk about."—WOODWARD
Flagging Metairie
Keep an eye out next time you drive down Veterans Memorial Boulevard or West Esplanade Avenue — you might see the new official flag of Metairie, which was unveiled last week by the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals (JCYP) in celebration of the "greater New Orleans region's tricentennial anniversary," the group said in a press release.
The Metairie flag features three gold fleurs-de-lis as well as three gold coeurs-de-lis (lily hearts) on a blue and red field bisected by a diagonal white stripe, which the JCYP says signifies "the principles of natural liberty and equal justice guiding a limited, transparent government." The flag's motto is ardentibus cordibus floremus ("with ardent hearts, we flourish").
(The New Orleans city flag — three gold fleur-de-lis on a white field, with a red stripe on top and a blue stripe below — was adopted in 1918 during the city's bicentennial.)
Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken said in a statement: "Metairie holds a significant place in the history of Greater New Orleans. To know our young people have taken it upon themselves to recognize the spirit of this great piece of Jefferson Parish should bring us all tremendous civic pride."
Metairie, of course, is not an incorporated city of its own. The JCYP says it hopes "a Metairie-specific flag will spark a unique sense of place and identity for the Metairie area and its associated Metairie Ridge communities of Jefferson, Elmwood and River Ridge."
The new Metairie flag will be officially raised Nov. 1.—ALLMAN
'Night Out Against Crime' Oct. 16
The 35th annual "Night Out Against Crime" will be held in neighborhoods around New Orleans and Jefferson Parish Oct. 16.
While "Night Out Against Crime" is a national event, the local version is officially known as the Kelly Marrione Night Out Against Crime. Marrione was a New Orleans Police Department officer who spearheaded the original Night Out. Marrione was slain in an attempted armed robbery in his Metairie driveway in 2003.
The official New Orleans event will take place 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at A.L. Davis Park in Central City (2600 Lasalle St.) with NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison and Mayor LaToya Cantrell and will be hosted by radio personality Wild Wayne, though dozens of neighborhoods will have their own meetups.
Jefferson Parish will throw an after-party Oct. 19 to present awards for the best Night Outs in the parish. Held at the Bonnabel Boat Launch, the "celebration and thank you" thrown by Crimestoppers will feature free food and drink, demonstrations from law enforcement and fire officials, kids' activities and more, including a first responders' cabbage ball game called "Guns & Hoses."—ALLMAN
'Substantial' a sticking point in ban-the-box legislation
After Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration introduced some last-minute amendments, the New Orleans City Council deferred a vote on a policy that prevents city contractors from asking about criminal history on job applications.
Set for a vote Oct. 3 with unanimous support of the council, the measure would have extended a "ban the box" ordinance like the one that already covers applications for city employment. Council members and advocates that helped craft the legislation argue that the policy ensures applicants are considered for employment on the merits of their skill and experience rather than excluded from consideration because of their criminal history.
But the Cantrell administration, which supports the measure's intent, proposed a later start date of April 1, 2019, changing the wording around enforcement to mandate contractors' "substantial" compliance — prompting council members to question whether a generous timeline and legally ambiguous wording could end up creating loopholes for noncompliance.
"It seems like an end-around," said Council President Jason Williams, who added sarcastically that "Donald Trump is 'substantially complying' with what it means to be a president."
"This is something that is so important to restoring equity and equality in our city," he said. "There should be no reason for hedging on this."
District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer asked the administration to return with amendments with a tighter timeline for implementation, to remove the "substantial" clause and to retain the city's ability to audit compliance efforts.
The council will reconsider the measure at its Oct. 18 meeting.—WOODWARD