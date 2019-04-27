Santana, The Revivalists and Aloe Blacc attracted crowds on a sunny first Friday at Jazz Fest.

Native New Orleanian and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton played an early set at the Congo Square Stage, getting a rise out of a steadily growing crowd with soulful pop jams. Morton sang and played Rhodes piano, and was supported by a bassist, a drummer, a guitarist and two backup vocalists. He drew mostly from his Grammy Award-nominated 2017 album "Gumbo," and a high point was the album's final track, “How Deep Is Your Love,” by the Bee Gees. During the song, the onstage camera panned to the VIP section, where Mayor LaToya Cantrell was dancing along, lost in the groove.

New Orleans drummer Shannon Powell took the Economy Hall Tent stage with his Traditional Allstar band. Powell’s strong backbeat laid the groundwork for singer Barbara Shorts, who lit up the stage with her powerful voice. The band played a set of New Orleans standards with consummate grace.

Haitian native Moonlight Benjamin's set in the Cultural Exchange Pavilion was a disappointment. While her vocal performance was strong, her backing band’s brand of blues rock was tired in concept and underwhelming in performance didn’t do much to support her exceptional voice.

On the Acura Stage, the Foundations of Funk supergroup, featuring George Porter Jr., Joseph "Zigaboo" Modeliste, Tony Hall and Ivan and Ian Neville, played popular tunes by The Meters including “Hey Pocky A-Way,” “I Just Kissed My Baby” and “Fire On the Bayou.” The mix of original New Orleans funk masters and a younger generation of musicians meshed, running through extended, improv-heavy jams with ease.

Terence Blanchard and his E-Collective put on a no-frills performance in the Jazz Tent. The Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated trumpeter and composer led his quartet through a somber set, triggering echoey trumpet effects on a Novation synth keyboard. His backing band was immaculately tight, gelling around his haunting melodies.

At the Jazz & Heritage Stage, the 79rs Gang Mardi Gras Indians gave a colorful performance that never felt gratuitous. The group put its own spin on Indian standards, alternating between singing, rapping and raw storytelling. The material got heavy, as the band spoke about familial loss and the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, but the music stayed upbeat.

Santana held down the closing spot on the Acura Stage and the band did not disappoint. Carlos Santana’s wailing guitar took center stage, but the seasoned rocker gave his backing performers their due. The group featured three percussionists, including Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, who sweated buckets as she banged on her kit, almost stealing the show. Lead singer Ray Green also delivered an excellent performance, giving a modern feel to megahits like “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va.”

A set at the Fais Do Do Stage was one of the day's most genuine, charismatic performances. Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band played some of the most upbeat and uplifting Cajun music Louisiana has to offer. Replete with accordion, washboard (played by a child) and si- string bass, Frank and his band closed out the day on a high note.