While many people across the country will celebrate America’s independence from Great Britain on July 4, the Feed the Multitudes event in Metairie also gives people in need a day of independence from hunger as well as providing them with entertainment, shoes and spa treatments.
The 30th annual event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on the grounds of Victory Fellowship Church (5708 Airline Drive, Metairie, 504-733-5005; www.victoryfellowship.net). It is free and open to the public.
The celebration includes live music from Angelo and Veronica, Victory Music and others. There’s also free food, including barbecued chicken, hot dogs, jambalaya, red beans and rice, snowballs, watermelon and desserts.
A kids’ area has games, a 21-foot waterslide, an inflatable structure, face painting, balloon sculpture and more.
Low-income families also can pick up groceries from Second Harvest at the event, get free haircuts and manicures in the spa tent and receive free school supplies. There also is a giveaway of 500 pairs of shoes (registration required), and free Bibles are available.
For more information or to volunteer or donate items, call (504) 733-5005 or visit www.victoryfellowship.net/ftm.