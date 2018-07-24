As relentless summer heat reaches what feels like triple digit temperatures, residents and advocacy groups are warning city officials that shutting off water to potentially thousands of New Orleans residents could endanger children, older residents, people with disabilities and people relying on low and fixed incomes.

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board warned that delinquent accounts could expect to have their water turned off beginning Aug. 1, ending a moratorium on a “last resort” measure for overdue accounts that the agency instituted last November. The utility says it's owed millions of dollars from overdue accounts, while billing disputes have flooded the S&WB over the last few years.

Elizabeth Cook, standing among a handful of people outside City Hall July 23, demanded the S&WB and city officials halt those plans and prevent the utility from making up its debts “on the backs of working class people and people on fixed incomes.”

“The S&WB is short of funds because it completely mismanaged and misspent much of its funding,” Cook said. “Perhaps all delinquent bills should automatically be contested. … It almost seems the city is doing this in the hottest months of the year to coerce residents to plunk down some money on bills they know may not be accurate.”

Cook warned that shutting off water in the hottest months of the year could be "devastating" to vulnerable residents with special needs.

In a statement to Gambit, Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center director Cashauna Hill said water shut offs make homes “uninhabitable.”

“The residents who are most at risk for a shutoff are likely to be the ones with the fewest resources to navigate what has historically been a confusing process,” Hill said.

Susan Meyers, Director for Policy and Community Engagement with the Advocacy Center, said threatening to shut off water to seniors and people with disabilities “is a huge concern,” especially for residents without the health and stamina to litigate bills and negotiate payments in what is an already complicated process.

“These spikes and high bills that a lot of people are seeing are going to hit the population of people we serve very hard,” Meyers told Gambit. “It’s really hot, and as we all know, people need to stay hydrated, be able to bathe, and access to clean water is correlated pretty directly to health outcomes. The people we serve absolutely need access to clean water to sterilize everyday equipment they use, to stay hydrated, to stay healthy.”

During a lengthy hearing among members of the New Orleans City Council’s Public Works Committee and a host of S&WB representatives on July 24, the City Council all but issued a mandate to S&WB that the agency should abandon its plan to shut off water in the “middle of a crisis,” Council President Jason Williams said.

The S&WB says it’s owed millions of dollars from roughly 17,000 accounts, 25 of which are responsible for more than $3 million. S&WB says it billed $22 million more than it received in 2017.

City Council members fear people on that list already are paying rough estimates or a balance of what they believe they owe, while another 7,000 people already are disputing their bills, among what are likely dozens more accounts adrift in the often-confusing and contradictory billing process.

Another 9,000 people with new accounts are not receiving bills at all; officials said those accounts won’t be considered delinquent.

S&WB interim director Jade Brown-Russell says a “strike team” of 10 S&WB employees to review those 7,000 accounts in dispute, and in the coming days, S&WB plans to send notices to delinquent accounts, after which they have 10 days to schedule an administrative hearing to dispute any balances — if they refuse, the S&WB can shut off their water.

The S&WB defines its “delinquent” accounts as accounts with balances of at least $50 that haven’t been squared up within 60 days.

S&WB’s cash-on-hand reserves also have dropped to cover only 106 days, which S&WB officials fear will effect its credit rating and threaten crucial projects.

“$15, $20 million can go a long way right now, and those are the delinquencies we’re looking at,” said Yvette Downs, S&WB’s new chief financial officer.

The hearing shed some light on how the utility’s billing department operates and handles billing disputes, often a moving target that frustrates residents who haven’t received consistent bills or any bills at all, often for months.

S&WB officials say the utility creates 15,000 to 20,000 estimated bills a month. District A Councilmember and committee chair Joe Giarrusso questioned whether that actually means the remainder of its 100,000 customers are paying their correctly billed amount.

Karen Gadbois said she’s reached the end of her rope with her “three-year odyssey” with the S&WB, “and I continually have to buy more rope.” She paid an estimated bill for 18 months, then received a “massive bill” after that, despite having two sets of bills for the same property with each bill looking completely different.

The agency “neither respects or believes the ratepayers, and this has been ongoing for years,” she said. “Am I on the list to be shut off, or am I on the list to be investigated? If I am … what does that even look like?”

Councilmembers also questioned whether the S&WB has a consistent process for negotiating estimates or fixing incorrect bills, and whether customers are satisfied with the results of administrative hearings, often the “final word” for customers’ bills. Brown-Russell says the utility is exploring how customers can participate in administrative hearings over the phone or online.

The City Council committee also gave its unanimous approval of a measure that allows the City Council to put one of its own on the Board, a move to build more oversight on the utility. That measure goes to the full City Council for a vote.