CPC ISSUES EXTENSIVE REPORT ON SHORT-TERM RENTALS
Short-term rentals would be limited to residential properties with an owner or permanent resident on site, and multi-unit buildings in business districts would be prohibited from turning more than 25 percent of those units into short-term rentals — those are two of the recommendations from the New Orleans City Planning Commission staff, which released an extensive 155-page report last week as officials look to revisit its year-old rules governing rentals on platforms like Airbnb.
Resident group the Short-Term Rental Committee held a public forum Sept. 20 to review the CPC recommendations, as well as the fallouts and impacts to neighborhoods and the city’s housing stock under the current rules.
Residents pointed to the dominance of whole-home rentals in residential areas, single operators with multiple properties, the displacement of renters (and potential voting power), and insignificant contributions from STRs into the city’s affordable housing funds.
“The city is not making back what we were promised,” said Allen Johnson, president of the Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association.
The CPC’s staff report largely agrees with the criticisms and concerns from housing advocates and residents from the last few years, particularly the impacts from the proliferation of “temporary” listings.
Efforts to revisit New Orleans' STR laws follow similar changes around the U.S. and elsewhere as cities and states begin to rein in proliferation and density of tourist rentals.
Under direction of the City Council, city planners looked at efforts in Austin, Charleston, Nashville and Savannah, where officials "expressed the same concerns regarding illegal listings and the inability to adequately regulate and enforce their regulations when the platforms do not cooperate with city laws," according to the report.
The proliferation of that type of rental, many from companies and developers with multiple listings at other properties, inspired the City Council to place a moratorium on most kinds of whole-home rentals earlier this year until it could draft new rules based on recommendations from the CPC staff report. The CPC staff will present its report Sept. 25.
STR platform HomeAway, which pitched its own ordinance with input from several community meetings held in August and September, said the CPC staff report is a “step in the wrong direction.”
"Neighbors and short-term rental stakeholders across the city want fair and effective policies that work — not restrictive and onerous bans,” the group said in a statement this week. “This plan will only harm New Orleanians who have played by the rules and invested in their community."
“Rather than punishing law-abiding short-term rental owners, the CPC and City Council should look to create smart regulations that improve New Orleans communities while ensuring responsible homeowners have an avenue for renting out their whole-home property,” the group said.—WOODWARD
Report: Cantrell credit card spending in line with that of other council members
An audit of the New Orleans City Council's credit card usage found sloppy bookkeeping and questionable purchases were widespread among council members, but that Mayor LaToya Cantrell's spending habits — the subject of political attacks that prompted the report and an investigation by the state Attorney General's office — were not out of line with her former colleagues.
The report from the state Legislative Auditor's office notes that the council's policies for credit card use were problematic when Cantrell served as a member, leading to lax oversight and potentially problematic purchases by council members and their staffs. However, the auditors determined that "due to the council's lack of policies, procedures and records, it was not possible for us to determine if these expenditures were improper."
The audit is expected to be published in the coming weeks. The New Orleans Advocate obtained a copy ahead of its formal release.
The brief report may not lay to rest the controversy and investigation into Cantrell's credit card use, but the mayor claimed victory in her response, which is included with the audit.
"The audit determined that my city credit card usage was not unlike several other council members and their staff," Cantrell wrote. "I agree with this finding as it supports my assertion from the beginning that my use of the card was consistent with the then-established policies of the City Council." — JEFF ADELSON | THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE
Cantrell plans trash cleanup effort
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s citywide trash cleanup plan will target 12 major corridors and assemble a “Tiger Team” with workers from several city agencies to fight blight, illegal dumping, litter, graffiti and clogged catch basins.
The $2 million CleanUpNOLA program also earmarks $70,000 to install 10 surveillance cameras in several “repetitive illegal dumping locations that the [Department of Sanitation] identified,” according to a City Hall spokesperson. Cantrell will request the funds as part of her 2019 proposed budget.
Among the targeted corridors are Claiborne Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Napoleon Avenue; Broad Street from Poydras to Gentilly Boulevard; Crowder Boulevard from Haynes Boulevard to Chef Menteur Highway; and Carrollton Avenue from Canal Street to Earhart Boulevard. Other areas focus on parts of Treme, the 7th Ward, Gentilly and the Claiborne Avenue corridor.
The plan also calls for working with law enforcement and the Health Department to sweep out encampments of homeless people. Public Works employees will work to repair catch basins and potholes and remove abandoned vehicles. The Department of Parks and Parkways also will mow areas with tall grass, and several agencies will coordinate removing “bandit” signs — campaign placards and advertisements on neutral grounds and sidewalks.—WOODWARD
Municipal LGBTQ+ Task Force holds first meeting, sets agenda
The New Orleans’ LGBTQ+ Task Force, under the wing of the city’s Human Relations Commission, wants to re-evaluate whether the city needs its boosted State Police presence and its network of surveillance cameras monitored in real time.
At its inaugural meeting Sept. 19, the task force highlighted several areas it plans to tackle over the next few months before making recommendations to Mayor LaToya Cantrell on policies to better support the needs and experiences of LGBTQ+ people in New Orleans.
The task force also suggested the City Planning Commission and other city and state agencies drop efforts around Bourbon Street strip clubs and instead focus on limiting short-term rentals, which the task force argues is contributing to a housing crisis for LGBTQ+ people.
In an agenda outline with a draft of its mission statement, the task force floated six proposals and questions to ask in the coming months, including the need or desire for health care and sensitivity trainings and a “LGBTQ+ census.”
The agenda proposed canceling a city arrangement with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) and moving those funds into “programs and services for our most vulnerable residents, like LGBTQ+ communities of color.” The task force also suggested that there be some kind of community review process for an enforcement mechanism to ensure the New Orleans Police Department is properly trained to respond to LGBTQ+ people, and to evaluate whether the LSP presence is making the city safer.
A plan to “clean up” the French Quarter through the targeted closures and attrition of strip clubs in the Vieux Carre also came under fire, along with the city’s current rules allowing the proliferation of short-term rentals. The task force pointed to a housing crisis among LGBTQ+ people. It also wants to look at the state of LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness and whether shelters are discriminating against trans people.
HousingNOLA gives itself a ‘D’ for progress in affordable housing
The agency behind a 10-year affordable housing plan for New Orleans is giving itself a D for 2018, admitting a year of “tremendous and sometimes unexpected success paired with crushing disappointment and swinging back to victory.”
HousingNOLA’s latest report card cites some strides in forthcoming legislation, partnerships with financial institutions and smaller-but-crucial programs getting off the ground to help house formerly incarcerated people or people with special needs. While there have been some gains in new units or housing assistance, the city has not kept pace with the need for affordable homes — it has lost more affordable housing than it has created. Only 190 new affordable units were made available in the first half of 2018.
Among the most significant pieces of the housing puzzle is the adoption of a "smart housing mix," which would mandate affordable units with new construction. The New Orleans City Planning Commission (CPC) is studying the impact of a potential policy, and the New Orleans City Council could adopt those rules, pending recommendations from the CPC. The city also is up against a deadline from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who vetoed a measure earlier this year that would have prevented municipalities from adopting their own “inclusionary zoning” measures such as the proposed smart housing mix. His veto came with the caveat that if New Orleans doesn’t adopt those policies before the state Legislature meets again in the spring, he won’t block similar legislation that hits his desk next year.
On another front, lawmakers did pass a measure to better protect tenants from landlords who illegally withhold security deposits. The new law raises the maximum penalty that renters can recover from a landlord to twice the amount of the deposit. HousingNOLA wants to expand those tenant protections in 2019, as part of its goals to prevent renter displacement.
HousingNOLA also is hoping the new administration will reintroduce the “healthy homes” or “rental registry” ordinance. The proposal — first introduced by then-District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell before it was put on the back burner — would require landlords to register their property with the city and pass a checklist of basic health and safety requirements, which housing advocates argue would relieve cost-burdened renters from having to pay for repairs or moving costs, which often trap low-income renters in a cycle of substandard housing.
Roughly 63 percent of New Orleans renters spend a third of their income or more on rent and utilities, and 33 percent of homeowners are similarly cost-burdened, according to the report. Meanwhile, the waiting list for housing vouchers through the Housing Authority of New Orleans has remained largely stagnant through 2017 and 2018, at 24,197 people.—WOODWARD
Former U.S. Rep. Bob Livingston to sign new memoir
Remember the pre-Stormy Daniels era, when extramarital sexcapades could take down — or at least severely wound — a politician? Former U.S. Rep. Bob Livingston certainly remembers. In his 12th term in office, he was in line to become Speaker of the House and leading the charge to impeach President Bill Clinton over the president’s extramarital affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. That plan went south when Hustler publisher Larry Flynt announced he would release details about Livingston's own extramarital affairs, which led Livingston to resign abruptly and challenge Clinton to do the same. Clinton refused, but he survived impeachment.
Like Daniels, Livingston now has a book, The Windmill Chaser: Triumphs and Less in American Politics, which he'll sign at Garden District Book Shop from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
Press materials for the book include praise from former Speaker Newt Gingrich and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. LaPolitics, one of the few outlets to review the book so far, says it's "chocked full of funny stories, no-holds-barred opinions and candid recollections."
Livingston now works as a lobbyist in Washington D.C. In 2016, he came out strongly in support of Donald Trump's candidacy for president, a move that lost him the City of New Orleans as a client when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu severed the relationship over Livingston’s embrace of Trump.—ALLMAN