Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu appeared tonight on MSNBC's "Hardball With Chris Matthews" to discuss the partial federal shutdown, which is in its 33rd day with no end in sight.
"Gen. [Russel] Honore, one of the great generals that helped us ... rescue from [Hurricane] Katrina, he said, 'Let's not get stuck on stupid," Landrieu told Matthews. "And the president, he's way stuck on stupid right now. There is no mayor in America in his right mind, or her right mind, that would ever think about shutting down the government."
Landrieu went on to outline what he called "a radical proposal": "Every House member and every Senate member ought to go sit their butts in their seats" and hold a public vote," he said. "Then if the president wishes to veto it, they can go back and do it again."
"I hope you make a big show of running for president some point," Matthews told Landrieu.
Watch:
"The President is way stuck on stupid right now. There is no mayor in America in his/her right mind that would ever think about shutting down the government." @MitchLandrieu on the shutdown. #Hardball pic.twitter.com/IJIfH7tlHQ— Hardball (@hardball) January 24, 2019