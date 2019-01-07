LOCAL WOMEN'S MARCH CANCELED, REPLACED WITH 'LISTENING TOUR'

Thousands of women took to New Orleans streets to protest President Donald Trump and threats to health care and racial and economic justice in past years, but it won't happen this year. Organizers behind the city's chapter of the Women's March movement canceled plans for a Jan. 19 event in the wake of allegations of anti-Semitism among national organizers. Several other chapters around the U.S. also have distanced themselves from national Women's March leadership.

Organizers also say the growing costs of the events outpaced fundraising efforts in the wake of the controversies. A fundraising campaign raised only $600 locally over several months.

Instead — in recognition of Women's History Month in March — local organizers will plan a statewide "listening tour" to "listen to women in our state, find out what their concerns are and what they would like to see moving forward," according to Angela Adkins, president of the National Organization for Women's (NOW) Baton Rouge chapter.

NOW Baton Rouge has served as the state's legal entity for the local event, with Women's March New Orleans as an umbrella coalition for citywide and statewide groups focused on women's health, social justice and civil rights. Adkins says local organizing efforts have grown from a handful of partner groups at the first march in 2017 to more diversity in the planning team and more than a dozen other groups that planned to join 2019 events. More than 10,000 people marched in New Orleans at the first event in 2017. The 2018 event centered on the voices of women of color and transgender women as well as low-wage workers and currently and formerly incarcerated women.

"Moving forward, we're looking at making sure the march reflects the people of New Orleans, the women of New Orleans, and if we have other marches in the state, reflecting those places as well," Adkins said. Adkins encourages advocates and allies to "reach out, volunteer and donate your money," as organizers cross-promote the events and efforts of partner groups and other organizations in lieu of a march.

"We have to turn our marching into action," Adkins said. "If 10,000 people go out and volunteer one or two hours a week, that's a lot of activism and a lot of work that can go out into changing our communities."

Landry: Absolutely, positively not running for governor

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry couldn't be clearer: He's running for re-election to head the state Department of Justice and won't be jumping into the race for governor, he confirmed during an appearance last week on Acadiana-based KPEL-FM talk radio.

"I like the job I'm doing," Landry, a Republican, said. "We have a great staff."

Republicans see the race against incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, the lone Democratic governor in the Deep South, as a priority heading into the 2019 cycle. While the ballot lineup may shift, Landry stressed he is not in the mix — confirming yet again that he's not interested in leaving the AG's office after his first term. He announced his re-election campaign in November. Two Republicans, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, already have announced plans to run against Edwards.

In recent weeks Landry has spent most of his time touting his priorities as attorney general and had made his decision to seek re-election before U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, a Republican who Landry had leaned on to make a decision, announced he wouldn't run.

But that hadn't stopped some from continuing to float his name as a potential challenger to Edwards in the governor's race. Recently, The Hill, a Washington D.C.-based political website, without identifying sources, reported that "some speculate that (Landry) may reconsider, especially with Kennedy out." The Hill included the race for Louisiana governor among its top five elections to watch in 2019.

In his Thursday radio appearance, Landry described his thoughts behind running for attorney general instead of mounting a challenge to Edwards. Landry, who has been a vocal critic of Edwards and a frequent challenger to the governor's policies, said, "There has to be a check on the governor, and we believe right now that's the best (role)," he said. — ELIZABETH CRISP | THE ADVOCATE

New report on housing vouchers suggests discrimination

Housing vouchers provide federal assistance — aimed at helping lower-income families afford stable housing — to more than 2.2 million households in the U.S. But more than 80 percent of minority families that rely on vouchers are living in "minority-concentrated" areas in New Orleans, segregated from other renters in what appears to be violations of the Fair Housing Act.

A January report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) found most voucher recipients in the country's 50 biggest metropolitan areas are living in lower-income areas with significantly less access to jobs, transportation and other services — which could have detrimental effects on residents' quality of life, from whether they have access to fresh food and other health and well-being measures — compared to renters living in "high-opportunity" areas.

In New Orleans and Metairie, the share of families using vouchers in high-poverty neighborhoods (55 percent) is significantly higher than the share of voucher-affordable units (25 percent). Only 4 percent of New Orleans families using vouchers live in "low-poverty" areas — but 25 percent of all metropolitan voucher-affordable rental units in the U.S. (more than 4.8 million units) are in low-poverty neighborhoods. Nationwide, only 5 percent of families using vouchers live in high-opportunity neighborhoods, but those areas only account for 18 percent of all affordable rentals.

The CBPP report recommends lawmakers back stronger anti-discrimination measures to prevent landlords from discriminating against voucher recipients and to help increase the availability of better housing for lower-income renters, as well as encourage municipalities to invest in areas with higher voucher use.

Uber partners with 911 services in New Orleans

911 dispatchers in New Orleans now will receive location data and vehicle information from passengers and drivers who dial 911 from a "panic button" within the ride-hailing Uber app. Those details include the car's make, model and license plate number — information previously available only within the app but now sent to dispatchers when the passenger, or driver, swipes to a menu on the app to call for 911 assistance.

Uber's integration with local dispatchers is now available in more than 30 cities in the U.S., following reports of more than 100 Uber drivers sexually assaulting passengers, lawsuits against the company alleging its failure to address the assaults and other safety issues and accidents that have cropped up within the ride-hailing industry.

Uber partnered with emergency response tech company RapidSOS for a pilot in Denver and expanded to Nashville, Tennessee and several other cities, including Phoenix, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Tyrell Morris, executive director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, which oversees the city's emergency dispatch and 311 services, says location accuracy "is the most critical piece of information" for 911 calls, particularly for New Orleans' more than 18 million annual visitors who aren't familiar with the city.

Landrieu's book one of Obama's favorites of 2018

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu's memoir, "In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History," was among former President Barack Obama's favorite books of 2018, according to a list Obama published on Facebook. Obama also cited "American Prison" by Shane Bauer (the subject of a recent Gambit cover story), as well as (of course) "Becoming," former first lady Michelle Obama's best-selling memoir.

The former president also made a list of his favorite songs of 2018, which includes "Apeshit" by The Carters, "I Like It" by Cardi B, "My Own Thing" by Chance the Rapper and "Wow Freestyle" by Jay Rock featuring Kendrick Lamar. His favorite movies of the year included "BlacKkKlansman," "Eighth Grade" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?".