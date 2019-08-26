And the winners in the 2019 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
LOCAL LIFE
Best nursery/preschool
1. Little Red Schoolhouse of Metairie (2055 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-838-7979; www.lrshofmetairie.com)
2. Little Hearts (Academy of the Sacred Heart Mater Campus, 4301 St. Charles Ave., 504-269-1230; www.ashrosary.org/academics/little-hearts)
3. New Orleans Jewish Community Center (5342 St. Charles Ave., 504-897-0143; www.nojcc.org)
Best grammar school
1. Lusher Charter School (7315 Willow St., 504-862-5110; www.lusherschool.org)
2. Holy Name of Jesus School (6325 Cromwell Place, 504-861-1466; www.hnjschool.org)
3. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School (400 Codifer Blvd., Metairie, 504-831-1166; www.scsgators.org)
Best high school
1. Mount Carmel Academy (7027 Milne Blvd., 504-288-7626; www.mcacubs.com)
2. Lusher Charter High School (5624 Freret St., 504-304-3960; www.lusherschool.org)
3. Brother Martin High School (4401 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-283-1561; www.brothermartin.com)
Best local college/university
1. Tulane University (6823 St. Charles Ave., 504-865-5000; www.tulane.edu)
2. The University of New Orleans (2000 Lakeshore Drive, 504-280-6000; www.uno.edu)
3. Loyola University New Orleans (6363 St. Charles Ave., 504-865-3240; www.loyno.edu)
Best art gallery
1. Arthur Roger Gallery (432 Julia St., 504-522-1999; www.arthurrogergallery.com)
2. M.S. Rau Antiques (630 Royal St., 888-557-2406; www.rauantiques.com)
3. Deurty Boys (901 Chartres St., 504-510-5808; www.deurtyboys.com)
Best festival
1. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (www.nojazzfest.com)
Too expensive. Too crowded. Too hot. Too jam-bandy. Too not-jazz. Too whatever. None of that matters. New Orleanians love to complain about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, but it reigns supreme on the local fest calendar. This year’s golden anniversary Jazz Fest had plenty of hiccups (cancellations by the Rolling Stones and then by the band’s replacement, Fleetwood Mac), but the festival’s verities remained the same: great local music, varied headliners, incredible food and a chance to see friends in a quintessential New Orleans setting.
2. French Quarter Festival (www.frenchquarterfest.org)
3. Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (www.voodoofestival.com)
Best golf course
1. Bayou Oaks at City Park (New Orleans City Park, 1040 Filmore Ave. and 1051 Filmore Ave., 504-483-9410; www.cityparkgolf.com)
2. Audubon Park Golf Course (6500 Magazine St., 504-212-5290; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/golf)
3. TPC Louisiana (11001 Lapalco Blvd., Avondale, 504-436-8721; www.tpc.com/louisiana)
Best high school band
1. St. Augustine High School Marching 100 (2600 A.P. Tureaud Ave., 504-944-2424; www.staugathletics.org)
2. Brother Martin High School Crusader Band (4401 Elysian Fields Ave., 504-283-1561; www.brothermartin.com)
3. Archbishop Rummel High School Raider Band (1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, 504-834-5592; www.theraiderband.org)
Best local foot race
1. Crescent City Classic (www.ccc10k.com)
2. Red Dress Run (www.neworleanshash.com)
3. Children’s Hospital Half Jazz Marathon & 5K (www.jazzhalf.com)
Best marching group
Best Mardi Gras parade
1. Krewe of Muses (www.kreweofmuses.org)
2. Krewe of Endymion (www.endymion.org)
3. Mystic Krewe of Nyx (kreweofnyx.org)
Best museum
1. New Orleans Museum of Art (1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, New Orleans City Park, 504-658-4100; www.noma.org)
2. National World War II Museum (945 Magazine St., 504-528-1944; www.nationalww2museum.org)
3. Ogden Museum of Southern Art (925 Camp St., 504-539-9650; www.ogdenmuseum.org)
Best nonprofit
1. Louisiana SPCA (1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., 504-368-5191; www.la-spca.org)
The Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ain’t dere no more on Japonica Street. It’s now in a beautiful, sprawling campus on the West Bank, with adoptable animals, a low-cost community animal health clinic, pet training classes, animal workshops and lots more. One of the LA/SPCA’s biggest fundraisers of the year, the NOLA on Tap Beer Festival, takes place in New Orleans City Park Sept. 21. Bring your (leashed) dog and some friends, sample some brews and raise money for this vital municipal resource.
2. Second Harvest Food Bank (www.no-hunger.org)
3. Son of a Saint (www.sonofasaint.org)
Best place for a birthday party
1. New Orleans City Park (504-482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark.com)
2. Rock ’n’ Bowl (3016 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com)
3. NOLA Craft Culture (127 S. Solomon St., 504-454-8837; www.nolacraftculture.com)
Best place to meet people IRL
TIE 1. New Orleans City Park (504-482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark.com)
TIE 1. 504th (www.facebook.com/the504th)
2. French Quarter
TIE 3. Church
TIE 3. Rock ’n’ Bowl (3016 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-861-1700; www.rocknbowl.com)
Best place to get married
1. New Orleans City Park (504-482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark.com)
2. St. Louis Cathedral (615 Pere Antoine Alley, 504-525-9585; www.stlouiscathedral.org)
3. Holy Name of Jesus Church (6367 St. Charles Ave., 504-865-7430; www.hnjchurch.org)
Best summer camp
1. Jewish Community Center (3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, 504-887-5158; 5342 St. Charles Ave., 504-897-0143; www.nojcc.org)
2. Kehoe-France Summer Day Camp (25 Patricia Drive, Covington, 985-892-4415; www.kehoe-francens.com; 720 Elise Ave., Metairie, 504-733-0472; www.kehoe-france.com)
3. Country Day Creative Arts Camp (300 Park Road, Metairie, 504-849-3188; www.countrydaycreativearts.com)