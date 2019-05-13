It’s that time of year again — the time when Louisiana state legislators have nearly completed their annual practice of whizzing additional abortion restrictions through the legislature. Some have significantly decreased access to the procedure over the last decade while others have been put on hold amid taxpayer-funded legal battles.
The process typically begins with an anti-abortion state legislator — of which there are many in both political parties — proposing legislation further regulating abortion.
It may be a smaller change to the law like extending the amount of time abortions providers have to keep records or a more drastic change like requiring abortion clinics to be within 30 miles of a hospital.
Those testifying in favor of the legislation usually frame it as a “common-sense measure,” while those against it argue it will create an additional hurdle for abortion providers and women trying to access the procedure.
The bill then passes both chambers — with only a handful of votes from some Democrats in opposition — and is signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat whose strong anti-abortion voting record helped him win statewide election in a deep red state. Then legal challenges to the law ensue.
This legislative session, one of the most-discussed bills was Senate Bill 184 by Sen. John Milkovich, D-Shreveport, that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy — before many women know they’re pregnant. The bill passed the Senate 31-5 May 6, and now heads to the House.
Another bill, by Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would add language to the state constitution clearly stating that it does not protect a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. The House passed the bill 80-10 in April, and a Senate committee advanced it May 7.
If two-thirds of the Senate pass the bill and Edwards signs it, Louisiana voters will decide on Nov. 16 if they want the provision added to the state constitution.
Louisiana already has a 2006 “trigger law” in place that would automatically ban nearly all abortions in the state if Roe v. Wade was repealed. A constitutional amendment would be harder to reverse than the current trigger law.
“This is needed because the abortion industry would go into the Louisiana Supreme Court arguing that there is nothing about abortion in the state constitution,” said Dorinda Bordlee, senior counsel of Bioethics Defense Fund, in a Senate committee hearing on the bill. “This very simple amendment closes the door to judicial activism.”
But when abortion restrictions are passed, that does not mean they instantly go into effect. Several existing Louisiana abortion laws are in limbo, hinging on legall battles paid for by taxpayers in Louisiana and other states.
Milkovich, a staunch abortion opponent, also authored a 2018 bill that would change the time a woman could legally obtain an abortion in the state from 20 weeks post-fertilization to 15 weeks. He has previously said he supports banning all abortions.
The 15-week ban became law but with a provision stating it would only take effect if courts uphold Mississippi’s version of the law — a move aimed at curbing the litigation costs the state would have to pay when the law was inevitably challenged in court.
Mississippi’s sole abortion clinic immediately sued the state when the ban passed, and the law was blocked by a federal judge last November.
District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the 15th week of pregnancy was before “viability” of a fetus, or the point at which a fetus can survive outside of a mother’s womb — usually between 24 to 28 weeks.
Likewise, the bill banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected would only go into effect if courts uphold a similar law Mississippi passed in March. Proceedings are expected to begin in the federal Southern District Court in Mississippi this month, potentially costing the state an estimated total of more than a million dollars.
However, according to Ellie Schilling, a New Orleans attorney who has represented Louisiana reproductive health care providers, these laws are only tied to decisions on the Mississippi laws up to the Fifth Court of Appeals, which handles cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and is traditionally more conservative than others.
If the Fifth Court of Appeals upholds either of Mississippi’s bans, Louisiana’s ban automatically kicks in — and so does its responsibility for potential legal costs if the case goes up to the Supreme Court.
“It would immediately be litigated here at that point, still before really there would be clarity on whether the Supreme Court was ultimately going to find it constitutional,” Schilling says.
In other cases, Louisiana taxpayers are footing the legal bills outright for defending abortion restrictions. Such is the case with a 2014 law requiring abortion clinics have admitting privileges to a hospital within a 30 mile radius. The Supreme Court struck down a nearly identical law in Texas in 2016.
Currently, there are only three abortion clinics in the state: one in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. That’s down from the five that existed in 2014 and the seven operating in 2011. If the law goes into effect, the state would be left with just one.
Schilling says the state is currently facing numerous additional legal challenges to its existing abortion restrictions. One lawsuit involves seven laws that were passed in 2016. Another surrounds licensing requirements for abortion clinics.
According to Schilling, a year ago the state had spent around $1.5 million on outside counsel alone on these ongoing lawsuits. That amount does not include the costs of in-house legal counsel or the plantiffs’ legal costs the state would have to pay if it ultimately lost the lawsuit.
Proponents of these laws — who believe life begins at conception — say they are worth defending. Some, like Milkovich, oppose tying them to other states’ laws because it inherently delays their effectiveness.
“I can not think of a better expenditure of money that Louisiana could make than to protect the life of the unborn,” Milkovich said during a House committee meeting last year — when lawmakers spent three taxpayer-funded special sessions scrambling to agree on a solution to replace hundreds of thousands of dollars of expiring state revenue.
But other proponents, like Louisiana Right to Life (LARTL), support these types of legal provisions.
Benjamin Clapper, executive director of LARTL, said in a statement in support of the trigger on Milkovich’s so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill, "This provision allows our attorney general’s office to focus on its current defense of already existing pro-life laws in federal court, including the likely defense before the Supreme Court of our 2014 law requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges at a local hospital.”
Katie Caldwell, the clinic director at Women’s Health Care Center — one of the state’s three remaining abortion clinics — attributes part of the major decline in abortion clinics in the state over the last decade to the litigation costs these restrictions place on the clinics.
“It becomes really difficult and really expensive to provide care when you're constantly in court, fighting all these things,” she says.
Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, is one of the few Louisiana legislators who often votes against proposed abortion restrictions. He says abortion, along with gay marriage, is one of several issues where the legislation the state passes is not aligned with decisions made by the Supreme Court.
“It's kind of bizarre that when we have things that are found unconstitutional, there is an active effort to keep unconstitutional stuff on the books,” Morrell says. “As weird as that is, that has been the ultimate plan with Roe v. Wade since the beginning of time.”
The Supreme Court has so far upheld its 1973 decision affirming a women’s right to abortion prior to viability of the fetus. But President Donald Trump’s appointment of conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the court to replace former Justice Anthony Kennedy has fueled anti-abortion activists’ hope that overturning the decision could be a long-awaited possibility.
Other less-discussed bills spearheading their way through the legislature would place additional regulations on abortion providers, regulations that other health care providers in the state are not subject to and ones that could potentially open the state up to more lawsuits.
Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, filed two bills this session pertaining to abortion, one pertaining to information physicians must give women seeking an abortion and another dealing with mandatory reporting of sex trafficking.
Currently, abortion providers are required to tell patients the name of the physician who will provide the abortion. SB 221 would require abortion providers to put that information — both orally and in writing — as well as additional information inluding where the physician completed their residency, whether they have malpractice insurance and whether have been placed on probation in the last 10 years. The bill passed the Senate unanimously in April.
Mizell says the bill will give women seeking abortions additional information about the procedure and that requiring providers to give patients the physician’s name in writing allows the patient to search that physician’s disciplinary history online.
“The purpose of the bill was just to make sure the woman had in hand what most of us as patients want in hand, and that's the information on the person that will be performing the medical procedure,” Mizell says. “In this case, it just would happen to be an abortion.”
Opponents argue that these regulations contribute to existing stigmas surrounding abortion clinics.
“It's meant to be burdensome, and it's meant to be stigmatizing to physicians who provide abortions by treating them as if they are, by definition, some sort of unqualified provider,” says Schilling.
“I think it's also intended to scare patients — why are you giving me all of this information in writing about all of your qualifications? I've never had a doctor do that before,” she adds.
Mizell’s second bill SB 238 would require anyone working at an abortion clinic who has contact with patients — including receptionists — to be a mandatory reporter of human trafficking. Existing law already makes the clinic and health care practitioners mandatory reporters.
“This may be the one place, especially with the trafficking victim, to have somebody that they can speak to and say, ‘Look, this is what's happening to me’ — that they can provide help for that person,” Mizell says.
Schilling says she’s concerned that this bill will make people who have little contact with a patient subject to major criminal penalties, which could deter people from working at clinics, whether as a physician or as a receptionist.
Rep. Frank Hoffman, R-West Monroe, changes the legal definition of abortion and would require both medication and surgical abortions to be performed at a licensed abortion clinic.
Medication abortions involve taking a pill to terminate a pregnancy and can be done during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. Currently, licensed physicians in the state who have completed their OB-GYN residency can provide medication abortions. If the bill became law, only physicians at the state’s remaining could administer the medication.
House Bill 484 Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, would extend the amount of time abortion facilities are required to keep medical records of women who have abortions to seven years. For minors, the records would have to be retained for at least 10 years, beginning when the patient turns 18.
Penalties would include up to $1,000 per document that was not retained and/or imprisonment of up to two years with or without hard labor.
These bills in Louisiana mirror a nationwide trend of piecemeal abortion restrictions passed in conservative states to chip away at — and potentially overturn — the Supreme Court ruling.
Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa, North Dakota and Georgia have all passed bills, like Milkovich’s, that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
However, the one Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law on May 9 adds a particularly stringent provision that would also change the state’s definition of “natural persons” to include “an unborn child,” potentially making getting or providing an abortion punishable by life imprisonment.
The law is set to go into effect in 2020, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Center for Reproductive Rights have already said they’ll challenge it in court.
In Alabama, the House passed a bill earlier this month that would make almost all abortion illegal. The Senate vote was postponed over disagreement over an amendment that would make exceptions in the cases of rape and incest.
But the political climate surrounding abortion in Louisiana differs from the national climate. According to the 2016 Louisiana Survey by the LSU Public Policy Research Lab, 55 percent of Louisiana residents think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. Forty percent of residents think abortion should be legal in all or most cases — compared to 55 percent nationally.
Slightly more than half of Democrats in the state think abortion should be legal in all or more cases, while only a little more than a quarter of Republicans share that position. This is why, in Louisiana, the abortion debate is not cleanly split among party lines.
“There's an assumption because people are from New York or California or wherever that Democrats are all pro-choice, pro-reproductive rights,” Morrell says. “There are social, societal, religious influences in the state of Louisiana that all come into play when you're having these debates and these discussions.”
“It's interesting when you talk to people personally,” he adds. “Their personal positions don't often reflect their votes.”
Political pressures created by term limits are compounded by pressures from powerful anti-abortion groups, like LARTL and the Louisiana Family Forum (LFF). Both groups give out legislative scorecards from 0 to 100%, ranking legislators based on their votes on certain bills related to abortion and other social issues.
Clapper says while LARTL publishes these scorecards on their website and in their electronic newsletters, it does not usually send out its own mailers publishing the results. However, he says outside groups often publish the results in their own mailers and advertisements.
Morrell says that because many legislators plan to run for higher office after they are term-limited from the state legislature, they consider how their voting record on abortion will impact their ability to run for statewide or federal office. That often means voting in favor of abortion restrictions to avoid attack ads from large anti-abortion groups, he says.
“The thing is this is that many politicians try to find the path of least resistance to reelection at a higher office,” he says. “It's one of those issues where I think a lot of people know the safer vote is to always vote against reproductive rights and for the pro-life stance.”
“Every year, you have to tour your district trying to explain away votes that people attack you for with no context,” he adds. “Many people discover, especially newer legislators, it's easier to give them a vote than to try to explain the vote.”
Clapper says while the scorecards are not a perfect way to measure a legislator’s record on abortion, the group wants to make sure the information they present is easy to understand and distribute.
“When you're trying to provide something that a lot of people can digest simply, the more details you provide, your retention rate goes down among the citizens,” he says. “So you have to strike a balance between those two things.”
Anti-abortion groups also have a strong influence on abortion-related bills throughout the legislative process.
In a Senate committee debate over Milkovich’s bill that would ban abortions once a fetal heatbeat is detected, the committee originally passed an amendment that would make exceptions for cases of rape and incest.
However, when Clapper said he was against the amendment, Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, called a second vote. Ultimately, the committee stripped the amendment from the bill.
Clapper attributes the decision to strip the amendment to him being able to clarify confusion about multiple amendments moving through the committee at once. “We felt that for the sake of these legislators who may have been confused in the situation, we needed to make that clear,” he says.
Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, says that the conversation about abortion in Louisiana — due, in part, to lobbying efforts — is often framed as only two-sided, which he says does not reflect the realities of the issue.
“Where I think a lot of people are boxed in and they feel they can't properly answer and defend their position is because often times that argument of either you are pro-life or pro-death,” he says. “...I am firmly pro-choice. I'm also firmly in favor of life. I cherish life, I support life, and to somehow suggest that if you think a woman should have the right to choose that somehow you choosing death, I think is just an unfortunate position and it's flat out wrong.”
He says that legislative scorecards only contribute that framing of the discussion. “The scorecard is going to be my way or the highway,” Carter says. “It's going to be either you see things exactly the way I see it or you get a poor score. There's no gray area. There's no room in there for explanation.”
“Life doesn't work that way,” he adds. “Legislation doesn't work that way. And policy doesn't work that way. I think it's a one sided way to judge and it is a way to only get your way rather than having a meaningful discussion.”