NO.chasetpfile.002.JPG

Leah Chase was known as the queen of Creole cuisine for her mastery of New Orleans flavors.

 PHOTO BY ELIOT KAMENITZ

How do you begin to celebrate the life of a culinary legend beloved by generations of New Orleanians? Start with a second-line at the site of perhaps her greatest achievement, longtime Tremé restaurant Dooky Chase.

A pop-up second line, led by Big 6 Brass Band, will celebrate the life and legacy of the legendary New Orleans chef, restaurateur, and so much more, Leah Chase.

Chase, nicknamed "the Queen of Creole Cuisine," was a renowned chef and civil rights activist who died June 1 at age 96. 

Her Friday buffets of fried chicken and all the fixings, and her Holy Thursday menu of "green gumbo" (gumbo z'herbes) hold nearly as dear a place in the hearts of generations of New Orleanians as does Chase herself.

Second-liners will gather at 6 p.m. at Dooky Chase located at 2301 Orleans Avenue.

