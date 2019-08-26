And the winners in the 2019 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
MEDIA
Best local investigative reporter
1. Lee Zurik (WVUE)
2. Travers Mackel (WDSU)
3. David Hammer (WWL)
Best local radio personality
1. Scoot (WWL)
In February, WWL Radio host Scott “Scoot” Paisant displayed remarkable resilience when he returned to the airwaves less than a week after he was hit by a motorcycle in the French Quarter while walking home. The hit-and-run left him hospitalized, but days later he chronicled the incident in an online video, saying that while the event was “traumatic enough,” he was “fortunate” it wasn’t worse.
Paisant has been giving his thoughts on pop culture and politics on the radio for years, and this month he’s been discussing the Democratic debates, Christian rappers and the Andy Dick debacle outside a French Quarter club. Paisant calls himself a “radical moderate,” though people on both ends of the political spectrum have challenged that label.
2. Newell Normand (WWL)
3. Bobby Hebert (WWL)
Local TV news anchor
1. Karen Swensen (WWL)
Karen Swensen spent her childhood moving around the country due to her father’s job as an FBI agent and came to New Orleans in the early ’90s after college. Her first broadcast job was working night shifts as a part-time assistant producer at WWL-TV; in the years since she has worked up to her current role as a news anchor. Her investigative reporting has earned her six Edward R. Murrow regional awards in addition to Associated Press and Press Club awards, and helped expose corruption in both the judicial system and local pain clinics.
In her early days at WWL-TV, Swensen became close friends with “Today” show anchor Hoda Kotb, who was an anchor at the local station at the time. Over the decades since, the friends have stuck with each other through thick and thin. When Kotb adopted a baby girl in April, she gave her the middle name Catherine, after Swensen’s teenage daughter — a moving gesture after Swensen’s husband, homicide detective John Ronquillo, died of cancer in 2018.
2. Sheba Turk (WWL)
3. Eric Paulsen (WWL)
Best local TV station
1. WWL-TV
2. WDSU-TV
3. WVUE-TV Fox 8
Best local TV sportscaster
1. Fletcher Mackel (WDSU)
2. Doug Mouton (WWL)
3. Juan Kincaid (WVUE Fox 8)
Best local TV weathercaster
1. Margaret Orr (WDSU)
2. Scot Pilie (WGNO)
3. David Bernard (WVUE Fox 8)
Best radio station
1. WWOZ 90.7 FM
2. WWNO 89.9 AM
3. WWL 870 AM, 106.3 FM