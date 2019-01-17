Sign of the times: New Orleans & Company (the former New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau) is launching a food drive for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, U.S. Coast Guard members and others affected by the partial federal shutdown, which is about to enter its second month.

FDA agent: A veteran served his country. Now, as shutdown drags on, Congress is stiffing him Since raising my hand and taking an oath at age 17 to join the Louisiana Air National Guard, over half of my life has been in public service. …

In an email today to members, NO&C president Stephen Perry said, "Providing food and household items for them as they dutifully report for work for no pay feels like the right thing to do."

The drive will begin Tuesday, Jan. 22 at NO&C headquarters at 2020 St. Charles Ave. and will continue until the shutdown ends, Perry said. Items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No energy drinks or alcoholic beverages will be accepted, nor will homemade foods. Foodstuffs should be non-expired and in their original packaging. The drive also will accept household goods like paper towels and toilet paper, Perry said.

+4 As shutdown drags, more New Orleans restaurants offer free meals for federal workers Federal workers still going unpaid as the partial government shutdown persists have a few more offers for free meals on the table in New Orlea…

Local restaurants also are pitching in to offer free meals and ingredients to those affected by the shutdown, Ian McNulty reported this morning in The New Orleans Advocate.