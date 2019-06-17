Ace Hotel New Orleans
600 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.acehotel.com/neworleans
The pool area has lots of lounge chairs on the deck, a cocktail ledge in the pool and is attached to Alto, which serves lunch, dinner and drinks poolside. Pool access is $5 Monday-Thursday (on a first-come, first-served basis) with no food or drink minimum purchase. Admission is $20 Friday-Sunday and includes a towel. Hotel guests get in free. On Mondays, service industry workers get in free (and there are all-day specials) with a responsible vendors card, pay stub or cosmetology license. The pool is open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pool access may be restricted during busy times.
Bayou Segnette Wave Pool
7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, (504) 736-7140; www.crt.state.la.us
Miss the feel of ocean waves crashing against your body? You don't have to drive to the Gulf Coast to find them; they're as close as Westwego. The Bayou Segnette State Park wave pool is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and Labor Day, which marks the end of the season. State park pools will begin a modified schedule in August. There's a $3 park entrance fee (children 3 and younger and adults 62 and older are free) that allows access to hiking, fishing, boating, playgrounds and picnic facilities. Wave pool fees are an additional $13 for swimmers over 4 feet tall and $10 for children 48 inches tall and under.
The Country Club
634 Louisa St., (504) 945-0742; www.thecountryclubneworleans.com
A lush courtyard in the back of the center-hall cottage in Bywater has a saltwater pool, a hot tub and a sauna, all open year-round. A cabana bar offers drinks and an outdoor grill serves food, with a 25-foot screen in the courtyard playing sports games (mostly New Orleans Saints). Day passes to the pool are $15, and an annual membership is $299 ($199 for service industry workers). The pool is open daily 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and happy hour is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — or any time it's raining. The crowd is 21 and older only.
The Drifter Hotel
3522 Tulane Ave., (504) 605-4644; www.thedrifterhotel.com
The heated pool at this retro-styled hotel stays open year-round, and locals 21 and older can buy day passes for $5 on weekdays or $10 on weekends. A yearlong Swim Club membership is $299 ($199 for service industry workers). Membership admits the member and a guest. The bar offers frozen cocktails, local wines and Japanese beers and sakes. The hotel also hosts food trucks and food pop-ups. The pool is open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. Prices may vary for special events.
Le Meridien Hotel
333 Poydras St., (504) 525-9444; www.lemeridienneworleanshotel.com
Adults and children older than 5 can swim in the fourth-floor heated pool from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for a daily rate of $20 for adults and $10 for children — or $200 to rent a cabana — Monday through Thursday. Weekend rates are $30 for adults, $15 for kids and $350 for a cabana, which includes a $100 food and beverage allowance and two pairs of custom sunglasses. Cocktails and food are available. Buy advance tickets online through Resort Pass.
New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC)
Citywide; www.nordc.org
NORDC operates a number of public pools that offer children and adults swim classes, aquatic exercise classes and more. Programming and admission are free. Pools generally are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, but schedules can vary. Visit the website for locations and hours.
The Roosevelt New Orleans
130 Roosevelt Way, (504) 648-1200; www.therooseveltneworleans.com
The rooftop pool at The Roosevelt New Orleans offers views of the city, snacks and frozen tropical cocktails for locals who buy a Spa Club membership or rent a poolside cabana. Spa Club memberships are $105-$146 per month and entitle the member to a spa treatment, use of the pool and fitness center facilities and 15-20 percent discounts on other items at the hotel. Cabana rentals for up to eight people are $200 Monday through Thursday and $400 Friday through Sunday. Wellness company Footprints To Fitness hosts a healthy happy hour 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. July 8, 15, 22 and 29.
UNO Aquatics Center
6801 Franklin Ave., (504) 280-7238; www.unoaquatics.com
Choose from a large 50-meter-long heated indoor pool or a 25-yard-long heated outdoor pool. Both are open year-round. Day passes are available for $10 (whenever the pools are open, unless there is a swim meet or special event). A membership costs $15 per month (for a minimum of three months) or $150 per year, plus a one-time joining fee of $100 per account for all memberships. Hours vary by day, and the hours for the indoor pool are different than the outdoor pool. The indoor pool has eight swim lanes and the outdoor pool has six. Lifeguards are on duty.
Windsor Court Hotel
300 Gravier St., (504) 596-4736; www.windsorcourthotel.com
Non-hotel guests may purchase a day pool pass online for $30 for adults and $15 for children Monday through Thursday or $50 for adults and $20 for children Friday through Sunday. Passes include access to the pool and fitness center, towel service and sunscreen — and can be purchased through Resort Pass. The outdoor lounge has 60-inch flat screen TVs and Wi-Fi and overlooks the 65-foot-long saltwater pool. The Waterman Poolside Bar offers craft beers, wine, frozen cocktails and food.