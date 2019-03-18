BUKU Music + Art Project returns to Mardi Gras World Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, with A$AP Rocky, Earl Sweatshirt and Playboi Carti topping an eclectic array of electronic and hip-hop artists with a few rock, pop and R&B acts sprinkled into the lineup. The festival also curates live graffiti mural painting and interactive art installations, making the event an immersive experience.
For the 2018 event, organizers expanded the festival grounds configuration, leaving the main stage separated by train tracks (and occasional passing trains) from the riverfront entertainment. This year’s layout is largely similar, with two outdoor stages and the indoor Float Den and Ballroom spaces. The VIP rooftop viewing area has several DJ sets scheduled.
Last year, the festival was marred by a cancellations, including headliner Lil Uzi Vert, some late arrivals (Migos) and rescheduled performances. This year’s scheduled lineup is strong up and down the card. Here are some artists to catch this weekend.
Friday
Rico Nasty catapulted to the top of the rap game last year, and her sixth EP, “Nasty,” is chock full of hits. She sings and raps with a signature rasp that scratches through even the most heavily autotuned passages. Teaming up with producer Kenny Beats, she’s found a formula for crafting trunk-rattling anthems, and she’s only getting started. 5:15 p.m.- 6 p.m., Ballroom.
Death Grips is king of the message boards. MC Ride’s dark themes, shockingly graphic imagery and unorthodox flow presaged the current proliferation of metal rap. Zach Hill’s drumming is some of the most interesting in any genre. Together, they’ve been trolling the world for the better part of a decade. 7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m., Ballroom.
Yves Tumor, aka Sean Bowie, is the most experimental electronic act in this year’s lineup. His dark and slowly morphing instrumental work is rarely danceable, and when he sings, his breathy voice blends into the music like it’s part of the landscape. 8:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m., Float Den.
Kero Kero Bonito did a 180 last year. The British group’s 2018 album, “Time ‘n’ Place,” surprised fans expecting more of the group’s hyper-optimistic electro-pop brand. Instead, the band delivered noisy, punk-inspired tracks played on analog instruments, but singer Sarah Midori Perry’s bubbly vocal style is unmistakable, infusing upbeat energy into even the most chaotic instrumentals. 11 p.m.-midnight, Switchyard.
Playboi Carti is one of the least lyrical rappers around, but that’s beside the point. He burst onto the scene in 2017 with minimalist viral smash “Magnolia,” a single from his self-titled LP. His sophomore effort, “Die Lit,” found him diving deeper into ad-libbed verses, forgoing the 16-bar format for a sleek, impressionistic sound. 11 p.m.-midnight, Ballroom.
Saturday
Thou is the odd band out at BUKU. There is no other hardcore act, and the Baton Rouge metal band’s output is far weirder than most hardcore acts. Dark, sludgy instrumentals underscore Brian Funck’s extraterrestrial, whisper-screamed vocals. 3:15 p.m.-4 p.m., Power Plant.
Earl Sweatshirt put out one of the best albums of 2018. Simply titled “Some Rap Songs,” its 15 tracks run less than 25 minutes but it packs plenty of punch. Sweatshirt’s subdued, stream-of-consciousness rapping floats from thought to thought, more intent on evoking moods than contriving narratives. 4:45 p.m.-5:35 p.m., Power Plant.
A$AP Rocky is more than the pretty-boy codeine rapper he once claimed to be. He’s evolved into an intelligent lyricist with a keen musical sensibility. His last album, “TESTING,” received mixed reviews, which often happens when a mainstream artist experiments outside his comfort zone. 8 p.m.-9 p.m., Power Plant.
$uicideboy$ are the black sheep of New Orleans hip-hop. Scrim and Ruby da Cherry grew up here, but their sound was spawned on the internet. If anything, they owe their roots to Memphis horrorcore, not New Orleans bounce. They’ve developed a following in the city and online. 9 p.m.-10 p.m., The Wharf.