CITY PLANNING COMMISSION ASKS FOR MORE TIME TO DEAL WITH AFFORDABLE HOUSING RECOMMENDATIONS
City planners are asking for more time to determine how New Orleans can best address its affordable housing crisis by requiring affordable units in new developments. In its request for a deadline extension, city planners agreed the city is "in the midst of a housing crisis, which is worsening as affordable housing development fails to keep up with needs."
On Oct. 9, the New Orleans City Planning Commission (CPC) voted to support the staff's request — but commissioners were concerned they'll be rushing to understand a complex issue while up against a clock, which could prevent them from lending their support for affordability requirements. Commissioner Walter Isaacson said he'd be "disinclined" to vote for any inclusionary zoning recommendations "without us understanding whether this is the best way to get people into better housing."
Earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed legislation that would prevent municipalities from setting those kinds of rules, but Edwards said he's likely to support a similar measure next year if New Orleans didn't pass an inclusionary zoning policy. The New Orleans City Council didn't draft any policies based on an earlier CPC staff report, echoed in the staff's latest preliminary findings. But the policies have the support of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and current council members.
In August, the City Council tasked the CPC staff to return to the issue by studying a "smart housing mix" program. One option would create a zoning overlay that requires 12 percent of units in developments with 10 or more units be set at below-market rates. Another would create an inclusionary zoning "base" that could cover not just entire districts but individual parcels, including areas in more "desirable" neighborhoods where gentrification and high prices have displaced longtime residents previously paying affordable rates.
At a press conference that month, Cantrell's Chief of Staff John Pourciau told reporters the city needs "every single option available to make sure we're doing everything we can to make the city more livable and affordable for all our folks." Pourciau added the administration wants to ensure "we're not just creating affordable housing opportunities, we're also connecting people" to transportation, employment areas and neighborhoods — saying the CBD's density, lack of affordable units and connectivity to transit hubs and hospitality jobs could be better served with affordability requirements.
The CPC staff is expected to present its smart housing mix study to the CPC Nov. 13. The report then will head to the City Council, which then must meet a 90-day deadline to submit zoning ordinances to the CPC for approval.—WOODWARD
NOLA to Angola this week
Sixty people will ride to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola this week, making the annual trek to benefit a program that keeps families and communities connected after a family member is incarcerated. NOLA to Angola (www.nolatoangola.org) riders take off at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 from Tulane Avenue and South Broad Street, part of a fundraising campaign for Cornerstone Builders' bus program, which transports Orleans and Jefferson Parish residents to incarcerated family members inside five state prisons at no cost.
The three-day bike ride offers riders a chance to "really internalize the distance" not only separating families and their loved ones at Angola but also to understand how far removed incarcerated people are from the communities they left, and how the criminal justice system impacts low-income people of color and their families, says NOLA to Angola organizer Katie Hunter-Lowrey.
"If someone in Louisiana gets a life sentence, that doesn't mean they suddenly don't have parents and siblings and friends and children," Hunter-Lowrey told Gambit. "It's important for families to maintain that link even if they don't come home."
Cornerstone Director Leo Jackson organized the first ride in 2007. It makes monthly trips on charter buses, with additional trips leading up to November and December holidays; NOLA to Angola riders' "sponsorships" defray the cost of each trip. Last year the group raised $50,000, enough to cover roughly 50 rides. Cornerstone now operates a bus program in Shreveport and is planning to open a hub in Lafayette.
"We as a state and a country are finally starting to realize the road bumps to re-entry — you can't just release someone and say, 'Here's a dollar for a bus ticket and the clothes you came in with,'" Hunter-Lowrey says. "In addition to having a place to stay … and work afterwards, having a group of people who you stayed in contact with, and seen and hugged, creates a pretty obvious support structure when someone gets out. … We are all sharing the city streets. People should be supported when they get out and come home."—WOODWARD
Developers seek hundreds of STRs in Canal Street high rises
A day after the City Planning Commission (CPC) sent recommendations for short-term rental (STR) rules to the City Council, developers and several council members argued that commercial STRs on Canal Street could be used to attract more business downtown.
Peter Bowen of Sonder, which operates more than 200 STRs in New Orleans, is leading a "coordinated and strategic effort to revitalize several properties on Canal street" at three addresses — 1016, 623 and 444 Canal Street — for use as year-round commercial rentals, he told the City Council Oct. 4.
The CPC staff's latest report recommends capping the number of commercial STRs in a building to up to 25 percent of the building, or one unit, whichever is greater. Exceptions would be made for parts of Canal Street in an effort to spur redevelopment efforts, particularly on vacant upper levels.
Those recommendations have not yet been approved by the City Council; the CPC voted to send the report to the council on Oct. 3. Bowen opposes that cap, saying it would "eliminate Sonder's ability to partner with local developers" outside the Canal corridor.
The four-story building at 1016 Canal St. was damaged by fire in 2016; 623 Canal St., formerly Vitascope Hall, now is a liquor store and souvenir shop; 444 Canal St. is a convenience store. All are owned by Quarter Holdings LLC and operated by Aaron and Mike Motwani.
Sonder has agreed to a 10-year lease of the spaces to operate 200 STRs on their upper floors. Sonder and city officials are expected to break ground at 1016 Canal this week.
Council President Jason Williams says the development will help attract companies like Apple, Crate & Barrel, local restaurants and higher-end retail to Canal.—WOODWARD
The Fillmore theater sets opening dates
The Foo Fighters will open the new Fillmore New Orleans theater inside Harrah's New Orleans with two shows in February. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will perform with them Feb. 15, while the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will join the Fighters Feb. 16. Tickets start at $249.50 and went on sale last week; VIP packages also are available.
Harrah's and partner Live Nation announced the construction of the theater in June. The 22,000-square-foot venue will accommodate 2,000 guests.
The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has a recent history with New Orleans musical artists, having recorded and performed at Preservation Hall. In September, he joined Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue in a cover of Nirvana's "In Bloom" at Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown in Los Angeles.—COVIELLO