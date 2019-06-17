If you’re the type of person who watches “Jeopardy” religiously, show what you know at these trivia nights around town. Whether you need a Monday pick-me-up or a Thursday night wind down, these pubs and restaurants have you covered with plenty of options to work around your evening schedule. We recommend arriving early to make sure your team gets a table.

MONDAY

The American Sports Saloon (1200 Decatur St., 504-300-1782; www.theameriansportssaloon.com) hosts “The Bachelorette” trivia game in the hour before the show airs. Plus, predict the night’s events fantasy-league style and watch the episode to see who wins. 6 p.m. until July 29.

Gasa Gasa (4920 Freret St., 504-338-3567; www.gasagasa.com) hosts “Drunk Trivia” in the courtyard at 7 p.m. for teams of four.

The new neighborhood lounge Cask (5123 Canal Blvd., 504-518-5964; www.casknola.com) hosts trivia at 7:30 p.m. Look for hints posted on Facebook.

Finn McCool’s Irish Pub (3701 Banks St., 504-486-9080; www.finnmccools.com) hosts trivia at 8 p.m., coinciding with Margarita Monday featuring $4 margs.

TUESDAY

Reginelli’s Pizzeria (citywide; www.reginellis.com) hosts trivia — occasionally themed — on select Tuesdays at its locations at 4529 Clearview Parkway in Metairie and 3244 Magazine St. Team sign ups start at 6 p.m., trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Dat Dog (www.datdog.com) hosts trivia at 7:30 p.m. at its location at 5030 Freret St. At halftime, the winning team gets a free pitcher of beer.

Auction House Market (801 Magazine St.; www.auctionhousemarket.com) hosts trivia at 7 p.m., with teams competing for gift cards to the food hall.

Le Bon Temps Roule (4801 Magazine St., 504-897-3448; www.lbtrnola.com) hosts late-night trivia at 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

NOLA Brewing Co. (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996; www.nolabrewing.com) hosts trivia — complete with beer and barbecue — at 7:30 p.m. First place prize includes a three-pack of crowlers.

Down the Hatch Bar & Grill (1921 Sophie Wright Place, 504-522-0909; www.downthehatchnola.com) hosts a trivia quiz at 7:30 p.m., featuring prizes and drink specials.

Frey Smoked Meat Co. (4141 Bienville St., Suite 110, 504-488-7427; www.freysmokedmeat.com) begins the quizzing at 6:30 p.m., and there are prizes and drink specials.

Mellow Mushroom (8227 Oak St., 504-345-8229; www.facebook.com/MelloNOLA) hosts trivia — occasionally themed — at 7:30 p.m.

Martine’s Lounge (2347 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-831-8637; www.facebook.com/martineslounge) hosts trivia at 8 p.m., and the winning team receives a $20 bar tab.

Twelve Mile Limit (500 Telemachus St., 504-488-8114; www.twelvemilelimit.com) hosts trivia at 8 p.m., and there are $5 Wild Turkey old fashioneds and guava barbecued chicken wings.

The District New Orleans (711 Tchoupitoulas St., 504301-1476; www.districtnola.com) hosts trivia at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

The Rivershack Tavern (3449 River Road, Jefferson, 504-834-4938; www.rivershacktavern.com) hosts trivia at 7 p.m.

The Library Lounge (The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, 921 Canal St., 504-524-1331; www.ritzcarlton.com) hosts a pub quiz at 7:30 p.m.

Golf simulation station Loft 18 (3128 Metairie Road, Metairie, 504-827-1059; www.loft18.com) hosts trivia at 7:30 p.m. Register your teams of two to four people online.

Vinnie’s Sports Bar & Grill (2766 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna, 504-393-0155; www.vinniesgretna.com) hosts a quiz at 8:30 p.m. Winners get their bar tab paid, and there’s one random question with a free drink prize. Pitchers of Abita products and Stella Artois are $12.

FRIDAY

Chateau Pub & Restaurant (3535 Chateau Blvd., Kenner, 504-466-7272; www.chateaupubkenner.com) hosts trivia at 9:30 p.m.