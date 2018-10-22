Your favorite on again, off again roundup of the week's fairly provincial, newsworthy or Notable tweets has returned with a look at the Proud Boys' sad New Orleans parade, Travers Mackel's Mackelmane injury, and the memes in the wake of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's beefed PAT.
If you were on death row in New Orleans in 1871, you could expect a visit from woman more famous today for being a voodoo priestess ... pic.twitter.com/9IsIMBN4tk— James Karst (@jameskarst) October 16, 2018
Its sad to me that next time I check to see if the S&WB Xmas tree is there, it's status will basically have changed from being "still up" to "already up."— 🌚 Rev. Varg Vargas 🌚 (@vargvargas) October 16, 2018
There is no doubt in my mind that Jamal Khashoggi was killed and that Saudi Arabia was behind it. Jamal Khashoggi didn’t just fall through a hole in the universe. I trust most middle-eastern countries about as much as I trust gas station sushi. https://t.co/qAvgEhml0D— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 17, 2018
The moral of the story...ALWAYS. WEAR. A. HELMET!Wednesday night @TraversWDSU and I went cycling 🚴 He forgot his helmet...and then got sniper’ed by a tree branch in City Park.Thanks to old friend “Dr. X” for patching him up.FWIW, @Mackel_Mane uninjured in this accident. pic.twitter.com/NcTdY2iNQ4— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) October 19, 2018
Having my house on a home tour last weekend was fun! I love sharing the history of the ol' place and talking about the work we've put into it. It's my home ya' know? I love it.Here's the one thing that has stuck with me as the only negative experience I had:— Kelsey Foster (@kelsfoster) October 15, 2018
Inspired by @carrolldamian ‘s #haikutheprops, I composed some #haikutheamendments for the ballot issues in Louisiana’s upcoming election (as best I understand them). Please enjoyh/t @wingedisis @DavidTurkell pic.twitter.com/4CGKuK6ZgL— Newman (@helleaux_newman) October 17, 2018
20 years ago today, Juvenile dropped his breakthrough single, “Ha.” The Mannie Fresh-produced track was unlike anything I’d ever heard in my life — the beat & flow sounded like it was from another planet. This was the very moment the Cash Money reign began pic.twitter.com/KuFAsAz2ID— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) October 18, 2018
People think I joke about the absurd ways white supremacy manifests in New Orleans. Check out the name of this segregated street of mansions. I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/PTBONjjAt5— Maurice Carlos Ruffin (@MauriceRuffin) October 20, 2018
We have been informed that the Proud Boys are hosting a pub crawl in #NewOrleans in the vicinity of #harmred18. In the face of such a possibility, however slim, we are asking attendees to be extra vigilant & continue to watch out for each other for the remainder of conference— HRC (@HarmReduction) October 20, 2018
The Proud Boys are invading New Orleans in the same way you invade a party you weren't invited to by sitting outside in a broken down car.— wesinjapan(is actually a corpse) (@wesinjapan) October 21, 2018
We are loving the wild goose chase Antifa is on right now. We run this town now! -sent from Jefferson Parish— Proud Boys in NOLA (@boys_nola) October 19, 2018
My god is good all the time! Hahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha the not so proud boys broken down on the side of the road 😂😂😂😂😂😂Buy American huh Hahahahahahahahaha hahahahahaha huru lmao pic.twitter.com/eNCKY9E3gH— Petty n Progressive (@Bon504) October 20, 2018
guess I have to boil the url first pic.twitter.com/KFEcb1Webj— Beck (@fictionalbeck) October 20, 2018
I was offered to play the Super Bowl half time show but I declined because of Louisiana marijuana laws But I'll see yall at the Blue Nile tonight at 11 o'clock @wwoz_neworleans @OffBeatMagazine @BasinStRecords pic.twitter.com/yFgEZ9Teoc— Kermit Ruffins (@KermitRuffins) October 19, 2018
6 games into the season, and Drew has yet to turn the ball over!!! Your QB could never— ⚜Gino⚜ (@WhoDat_Joness) October 21, 2018
Can we talk about how New Orleans has the highest scoring offense in both the NBA and NFL?— Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) October 20, 2018
What a way to win! Justin Tucker's first career missed extra point leads to a #Saints road victory #NOvsBAL pic.twitter.com/hWPQTc6dF1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2018
Justin Tucker looking like that statue somebody put googly eyes on. pic.twitter.com/DM5iR6LO3W— That girl (@chelbean) October 21, 2018
"Justin Tucker has never missed an extra point."*misses an extra point* pic.twitter.com/KXWw0csrcQ— DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 21, 2018
Justin Tucker right now 😂😂😂💀💀💀(@bighurtrocks ) pic.twitter.com/wHNucsIxXW— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) October 22, 2018