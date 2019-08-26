And the winners in the 2019 Best of New Orleans readers' poll in these categories are...
POLITICS
Best Congress member from Louisiana
1. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond
New Orleans native Cedric Richmond stands as the lone Democratic congressman representing Louisiana, so he’s often the one dissenting vote from the state on issues that fall along party lines. But he also has proved he’s willing to work with the rest of the Louisiana delegation on some of the state’s key issues. Last month, he and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Republican from Baton Rouge, introduced legislation that would increase the share of offshore energy revenues for Gulf Coast states like Louisiana to provide additional revenue for coastal restoration and flood protection projects.
The former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus is now working as the co-chairman of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. In this year's voting, Richmond moved up a spot in the polls, knocking last year’s winner, Minority House Whip Steve Scalise, down to second place.
2. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise
3. U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy
Best New Orleans City Council member
1. Helena Moreno
When she won last year’s poll, Helena Moreno was just a few months into her first term as a City Council member but was well-known for championing anti-domestic violence and anti-sexual assault legislation while in the Louisiana Legislature and as a former reporter and news anchor at WDSU-TV. A year later, she’s council president and co-chair of California Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in Louisiana.
Over the last year, Moreno has made moves that have indicated she isn’t afraid to support major changes to the city’s existing structures, whether it’s concerning the regulation of Entergy or the process by which businesses can request large local tax breaks. Between navigating complex citywide issues, she occasionally graces us with photos of her black French bulldog, Nacho, on Instagram, and we’re thankful to have a council president that can do both.
TIE 2. Kristin Gisleson Palmer
TIE 2. Jason Williams
3. Joseph Giarrusso III
Best Jefferson Parish Council member
1. Cynthia Lee Sheng
2. Jennifer Van Vrancken
3. Dominick Impastato
Best member of the Louisiana Legislature
1. Rep. Joe Stagni
2. Rep. Walt Leger III
3. Sen. JP Morrell
Best candidate for governor
1. Gov. John Bel Edwards
2. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham Jr.
3. Businessman Eddie Rispone