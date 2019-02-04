“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Mormon missionaries return to New Orleans. The hit musical is a buddy story for an odd couple of young Mormons about to embark on their missions. The overachieving Elder Kevin Price wants to find converts in Orlando, Florida and clueless Elder Arnold Cunningham just wants to find a friend. The two are assigned to a remote region of Uganda, where a warlord terrorizes villagers, who also struggle with disease, drought and assorted misfortune. The show debuted on Broadway in 2011 and won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a 2012 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. A touring production first came to New Orleans in 2013. Tickets $50 and up, plus fees. Show times vary. Tuesday-Sunday, Feb. 5-10. Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., (504) 525-1052; www.saengernola.com.
Stage preview: 'The Book of Mormon'
Will Coviello
