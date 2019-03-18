The Southern Sideshow Hootenanny presents three nights of circus, sideshow and vaudeville-style performers at Cafe Istanbul, and the festival also includes workshops, parties, a talk by sideshow historian James Taylor and more.
Friday night’s Originators of Sideshow showcase includes Las Vegas showgirl Juliette Electrique (pictured), Hootenanny organizer Mistress Kali (aka Kali Von Wunderkammer), performers from Le Strange Sideshow in San Antonio, strongman Hot Todd Lincoln from Baltimore and others. On Saturday, the Allstars and Legends Show is hosted by Los Angeles’ godmother of burlesque Lili VonSchtupp and veteran sideshow performer Aye Jaye. Sword-swallower The Lady Aye, former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus clown Funny Eddie, comedian Les S. Moore and Canada’s Monsters of Schlock and others perform. Sunday’s family-friendly showcase includes Madhouse Marvels, Dr. Finnegan’s Circus and Tinderbox Circus Sideshow. Visit www.southernsideshowhootenanny.com for a full schedule.