+2 Heading to Jazz Fest? Here's everything you need to know including lineup, tickets, prohibited items The 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off Thursday with a fresh lineup of music performances and events.

Tribute to Dave Bartholomew and Fats Domino with Bonnie Raitt, Irma Thomas, Davell Crawford, Jon Cleary, Al “Lil Fats” Jackson and the Fats Domino Orchestra

Acura Stage

12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Anyone playing New Orleans R&B has been influenced by the hit-making duo of Antoine “Fats” Domino and Dave Bartholomew, who shared writing credits with him on many songs and brought Domino to Imperial Records. This tribute is stacked with R&B pianists and artists who have acknowledged Domino’s career. Keyboardist Davell Crawford’s tribute album “Dear Fats, I Love You,” is being released this week. Pianist Al “Little Fats” Jackson bears a physical resemblance and has a deep voice similar to Fats’. Guitarist Bonnie Raitt and Jon Cleary, who backed her on tour for a decade, recorded a Domino tune for the tribute album “Goin’ Home — a Tribute to Fats Domino.” Irma Thomas’ early career overlapped Domino’s, and they both released singles for Imperial in the mid-1960s.

Helen Gillet

Rhythmporium

12:20 p.m.-1:05 p.m.

Lagniappe Stage

3:00 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Belgian-born cellist Helen Gillet has been a mainstay on the New Orleans jazz improvisational music scene since she received her master’s degree in music from Loyola University New Orleans in 2004. She’s gigged and recorded with artists across the musical spectrum including local jazz master James Singleton, indie rockers Arcade Fire and Animal Collective and R&B giant Smokey Robinson. On her 2018 EP “Helkiase,” she enters a new chapter as a solo artist, merging looped cello improvisations with multilingual vocals to haunting effect.

Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters

Congo Square Stage

12:20 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Walter “Wolfman” Washington has spent his career fusing blues, funk, R&B, rock and psychedelic strains. His smoldering voice and virtuoso guitar playing have been a mainstay in New Orleans music clubs for decades. He released his 2018 solo record, “My Future Is My Past” on a major label, ANTI-, and for this set, he’s backed by The Roadmasters, his band since the 1980s.

Mdou Moctar

Blues Tent

12:30 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Cultural Exchange Pavilion

3:10 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Born in Tchintabaraden, Niger, Mdou Moctar learned to play music on a self-crafted, five-string guitar. Moctar’s Muslim family forbade music in their house, so he practiced in secret. Today, he’s an international sensation. His hypnotic sound is based in the Tuareg tradition, but he’s just as proficient shredding electric, Prince-like riffs as he is playing the acoustic desert blues.

Maurice “Mobetta” Brown

WWOZ Jazz Tent

1:35 p.m.-2:35 p.m.

A Chicago native, one-time New Orleanian and current New Yorker, Maurice Brown is a versatile trumpeter. His technical, bluesy stylings have earned him collaborations with Ellis Marsalis, Roy Hargrove, Aretha Franklin and De La Soul, among others, and he recently performed with hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak at Coachella. At last year’s Jazz Fest, he took the stage alongside Nicholas Payton during Terrace Martin’s standout performance in the Jazz Tent, playing ferociously along some of the heaviest hitters in modern music.

A Tribe Called Red

Cultural Pavilion Stage

1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Jazz & Heritage Stage

4:20 p.m.-5:20 p.m.

Currently led by DJs Bear Witness and 2oolman, A Tribe Called Red was founded in Canadian capital Ottawa mixing hip-hop and electronic music with powwow drumming and vocals and music of First Nations groups. It was the first indigenous band to win a Breakthrough Group of the Year Juno Award, Canada’s version of the Grammys, and last year won Group of the Year. Its most recent release, 2016’s “We Are the Halluci Nation,” included a tribute nod to John Trudell, a poet, musician and onetime leader of the American Indian Movement.

The O’Jays

Congo Square Stage

3:45 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Even for music fans who were born after the golden age of disco, the music of The O’Jays is a bridge to the era. The trio’s countless hits, including “Back Stabbers,” “Love Train,” “Forever Mine” and many more, cement it as one of the most important groups in the soul tradition. Original member Bill Isles died early this month. The band released its first album in 15 years, “The Last Word,” April 19.

Van Morrison

Acura Stage

5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Sir George Ivan “Van” Morrison is from Northern Ireland but his sound has been woven irrevocably into the fabric of American music. Many know him for his breakout 1967 hit “Brown Eyed Girl,” but he’s been recording music consistently ever since. Most of his familiar songs have been in the conventional soul/R&B canon, but he’s also experimented with jazz and Celtic spiritual music.

Ellis Marsalis Family Tribute featuring Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason with Ellis Marsalis

WWOZ Jazz Tent

5:40 p.m.-6:55 p.m.

The name Marsalis is synonymous with jazz. At age 84, patriarch and pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. performs regularly and remains an influential figure. Trumpeter Wynton Marsalis founded and has directed Jazz at Lincoln Center for more than three decades and has won Grammy Awards for jazz and classical music as well as a Pulitzer Prize. Branford Marsalis lent his saxophone to Sting and a tenure on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” and has focused on his quartet and composing music. Trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis leads his Uptown Jazz Orchestra and drummer Jason leads the 21st Century Trad Band. This rare performance by the group will focus on songs written by Ellis.

J Balvin

Gentilly Stage

5:45 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

A native of Medellin, Colombia, reggaeton singer Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin is a relative newcomer to American audiences, breaking through in 2014. Though he lived in the U.S. and was influenced by hip-hop, rock and grunge, he moved back to Colombia and developed his contemporary approach to reggaeton. He found wider audiences on the internet via YouTube and Spotify, on which he currently is the second-most streamed artist. He’s collaborated with Sean Paul and Cardi B in recent years.