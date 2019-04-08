Widespread Panic will perform Thursday, May 2 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The announcement comes just hours after it was revealed Fleetwood Mac canceled its appearance due to lead singer Stevie Nicks' illness. Fleetwood Mac was a replacement for Jazz Fest's widely anticipated show by the Rolling Stones, which the band canceled after its lead singer, Mick Jagger, underwent heart surgery.

Widespread Panic has performed often at Jazz Fest, most recently in 2017 on the Acura Stage. It will have a two-and a-half hour set, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., once again on the Acura Stage.

For the second weekend, general admission tickets are good for any day. Also, attendees with a Louisiana ID can get $50 tickets at the gate.

Ticketholders who bought the special ticket for the lineup with the Rolling Stones can get a refund from Ticketmaster, according to a press release from Jazz Fest organizers.