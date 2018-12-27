Before New Orleanians hitch rides to their next holiday events and New Year's Eve parties, city officials announced ride-hailing app giant Uber has partnered with local 911 dispatchers for emergency calls placed within the app.

911 dispatchers in New Orleans will now receive location data and vehicle information from passengers and drivers using Uber who dial 911 from a "panic button" within the app. Those details include the car's make, model and license plate number — information that previously was available only within the app but now is sent to dispatchers when the passenger, or driver, swipes to a menu on the app to call for "911 assistance."

Uber's integration with local dispatchers is now available in 30 cities in the U.S., following reports of more than 100 Uber drivers who sexually assaulted passengers, lawsuits against the company alleging its failure to address the assaults, and other safety issues and accidents that have cropped up within ride-hailing tech. Uber partnered with emergency response tech company RapidSOS for a pilot in Denver and expanded to Nashville and several other cities, including Phoenix, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Tyrell Morris, executive director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, which oversees the city's emergency dispatch (and, in 2019, 311 services), says location accuracy "is the most critical piece of information" for 911 calls, particularly for the city's more than 18 million visitors who aren't familiar with the city.

"Many of our [911] callers are unfamiliar with the area and this new technology will greatly improve our ability to get the right people, to the right place, at the right time," Morris said in a statement.