“Hinge Pictures” is an austerely playful exhibition at the Contemporary Arts Center featuring eight globally prominent women artists. Their work ranges from curiously personal to boldly conceptual. Between those extremes, the large photomurals and smaller sculptural works of Berlin-based Claudia Wieser provide a provocative new view of the relationship between form, time and space in the expanses of the downstairs corner gallery. Here a vast wall collage (pictured) includes mirrored glass constructs that kaleidoscopically slice and dice the gallery spaces, as images of classical statuary vie with Bauhaus patterning and a shadowy view of a modern woman looks like a female time traveler wandering across the history of civilization.
German-born, Paris-based Ulla von Brandenburg bridges minimalism and intimacy with sweeping, sensual ripples of richly hued wall-size fabrics arranged like an undulating amniotic labyrinth that leads to a chamber where you can watch more fabrics glide across a video screen. Other highlights include New York-based Sarah Crowner's blandly bold, Ellsworth Kelly-esqe wall-relief paintings that look like lost pieces of a giant picture puzzle. New York’s Erin Shirreff melds Bauhaus formalism with the cool edginess of Franz Kline's abstract paintings, while New Yorker Tomashi Jackson's mixed-media works lament gentrification and its impact on public transportation with works including old awnings festooned with streamers of red film strips etched with the faces of the forgotten masses. Brazil's Adriana Varejao blends the formal with the personal in circular color scales and color-coded portraits on the walls, all partly explained by a modest display case filled with tubes of pigment in the shades “Snow White,” “Half Caste” and “Big Black Dude.” Local artists are featured in two ground-floor expos where Bonnie Maygarden's “Principle of the Hinge” series of translucent, illusionist wall works suggest textured minimal views of graphical humidity. Aimee Farnet Siegel's “Principle of Uncertainty” lends a formal perspective to the rise and fall of civilizations as festive streamers turn to tatters. Curated by Andrea Andersson, all of these works articulate a challenging, women-centric approach to the myriad modalities of modernism. Through June 16. Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., (504) 528-3805; www.cacno.org.