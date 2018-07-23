WARREN, OCASIO-CORTEZ ADDED TO NEW ORLEANS PROGRESSIVE CONFERENCE
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have joined the lineup for the 2018 Netroots Nation conference, a progressive organizing conference to be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Aug. 2-4.
Previously announced speakers include U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, as well as California state Sen. Kevin de Leon and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, among others.
Warren also will participate in a conversation with U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Dillard University. The talk will cover "political topics and the issues that both Richmond and Warren are battling on Capitol Hill," according to an announcement. The event is open to the public; doors open at 4:30 p.m.
A full schedule of Netroots events and speakers is at www.netrootsnation.org.
Quote of the week
"First of all, I believe that Russia is not our friend. I believe they seek to do us harm. I think we are all benefited when the president speaks with a clear strong voice on this issue. … That obviously hasn't been the case lately. I'm hopeful he and the administration will find that voice in the very near future." — Gov. John Bel Edwards on his monthly radio show last week, offering measured criticism of President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Entergy on the Council hot seat again
Entergy New Orleans officials are facing another round of criticism from members of the New Orleans City Council, which demanded a more complete picture of the conditions of the utility's equipment at its July 19 Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology Committee meeting.
The committee — chaired by Council Vice President Helena Moreno — looked to Entergy for updates on its power distribution system as well as progress with a reliability plan, which the council had requested in 2017 in the wake of frequent power outages. The council has ordered the utility to produce project budgets and priorities as well as a timeline for repairing its crippled infrastructure. Members of the committee asked Entergy to treat its hobbled distribution system as a "crisis."
Entergy officials said the programs it has put in place have contributed to a 32 percent improvement within the last several years, but council committee members weren't satisfied.
"What percentage of your assets are in good shape?" Moreno asked. "What's the damage to your priority projects? … I just think that would be really important information to share with us."
District B Councilman Jay Banks listed several days over the last few months that he received Entergy text messages alerting him of power outages at his house. "Clearly there's a problem," said Banks, adding he's not sure whether the outages are from a "transformer, or mutant ninja squirrels, whatever."
"Let's get down to real simple practical answers. When are y'all gonna get that fixed?" Banks continued. "If you got an area that is consistently going out, maybe you ought to start there."
Council utility adviser Clint Vince said despite Entergy's promised improvements to its power grid and advanced metering infrastructure, "the Council cannot wait for that." Vince added Entergy should contact other utilities in other cities "and find the best practices for asset management."
"It appears there's been underinvestment in the distribution system," Vince said. "We have a crisis situation now."
Roots of Music moves into new home in Faubourg Marigny
The Roots of Music, the marching band and music education program co-founded by Rebirth Brass Band drummer Derrick Tabb, has moved into its brick-and-mortar space in Faubourg Marigny inside the former St. Paul's Lutheran School on Burgundy Street. It's the program's first full-time location since the organization was founded in 2008. The organization previously used spaces at the Cabildo and Louisiana State Museum at the Old U.S. Mint and more recently inside McDonogh No. 35 in Treme.
Roots of Music currently has 170 students enrolled and is likely to reach 200 when schools reopen. It offers free year-round after-school (and summertime) music instruction to students six days a week, serving children ages 9 to 14 from low-income families. Roots of Music also requires on-site tutoring and homework time during rehearsals.
"The tutoring is very important," Tabb says. "If they're failing in school, they're not going to be in the band."
The new space has up to three rooms to accommodate tutoring and homework time. Education programs manager Morgan Stewart says Roots is looking to expand its academic components, with a stronger focus on reading and math. Students also will be able to use several donated computers to bolster their computer literacy skills and work on online projects and homework, as more schools initiate online-only assignments.
Roots of Music is part of the Berklee College of Music's City Music Network, which provides music education to underserved communities, and new computers will connect students to Berklee's PULSE Music Method interactive online program.
The new space gives Roots a "solid" foundation, Tabb says, "not worrying about being evicted, not worrying about having a place to be in next year."
Was Tony the truck stop tiger an 'individual'? U.S. Court of Appeals to decide
A lawsuit concerning Tony — a Siberian-Bengal tiger euthanized in 2017 after living for years as an attraction at a Louisiana truck stop near Baton Rouge — could determine whether certain records requests into the health and well-being of an "individual" also apply to animals.
Tony's death followed years of litigation among the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), Tony's owners and state and federal agencies in the ALDF's attempts to move Tony to a big cat sanctuary.
In April 2017, the ALDF requested the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service determine whether Tony's owners and enclosure were in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The ALDF later requested an expedited Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records related to Tony's medical inspection. Failure to receive an expedited request "could reasonably be expected to pose an imminent threat to the life or physical safety of an individual," according to FOIA regulations.
But the ALDF was denied an expedited processing request on the USDA's grounds that "Tony the Tiger is not considered an 'individual'" under the FOIA because "the term 'individual' in this matter only encompasses human beings."
A U.S. District Court judge ruled against the ALDF in May, and ALDF attorneys filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on July 18.
"It's just a question of whether the 9th Circuit gets it right," ALDF senior staff attorney Tony Eliseuson told Gambit, "and determines that the term 'individual' has a broad meaning that applies to non-human animals."
Gleason Gras music lineup set
Marc Broussard, Flow Tribe and Paul Varisco & the Milestones will perform at Gleason Gras, and some New Orleans Saints players will make appearances at the Sept. 7 event in Champions Square.
The annual fundraiser includes a Saints fan costume contest, kids' games, face painting, appearances by Saints mascot Gumbo and the New Orleans Baby Cakes' Boudreaux, a silent auction, a beer garden, food vendors and more. Gleason Gras is 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Admission is free, though suggested donation is $10; VIP tickets are $250 for adults and $50 for children.