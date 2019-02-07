If New Orleans is one big krewe, Lois Andrews Nelson may very well be its captain. As krewedelusion’s appointed Ruler and Captain of New Orleans, Nelson chose the title “Mother of Music” — yet another apt moniker, as she is the mother of James Andrews and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. A longtime Treme resident, she also is a member of the Money Wasters Social Aid & Pleasure Club, the Dumaine Gang Social Aid & Pleasure Club and the Gold Diggers Baby Dolls, of which a contingent will accompany Nelson during her royal ride.
“The royalty is the most exciting part of the show,” says LJ Goldstein, the ad hoc (he stresses the “ad hoc”) special assistant to krewe captain Oscar Diggs. “For [the Baby Dolls, which] has over a 100-year history and that is intergenerational and primarily (a part of) the African American community to come and join forces with us is exactly what krewedelusion has always hoped and aspired to do.”
To celebrate Nelson’s reign and its 10th anniversary, krewedelusion is dismounting from its floats at the end of the route, then second-lining to Candlelight Lounge, where the krewe’s afterparty, The Bedlam Ball, will commence.
Antonio Garza, krewedelusion’s head of security, and Goldstein are excited about how the krewe has combined tradition and innovation this year. In a nod to the krewe’s past, Garza’s security patrol will mask as Mexican luchadores and will tick things up a notch with the addition of Mexican wrestler Saul “Cassandro” Armendariz, who will serve as the krewe’s official Protector.
The krewe also is keeping its eye on the future of Carnival and firming up its waste-reduction ethos. The group already constructs mule-free, fuel-free floats and limits its throws to handmade, recyclable or upcycled goods, but this year it’s added a new twist with the "Trashformers" krewe, who in a show of what Goldstein calls “interactive costume performance” will collect plastic, cans and beads for recycling.