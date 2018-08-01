It started with the movie Jaws, Audubon Nature Institute curator Kristine Grzenda says, and went downhill from there.
The public image of sharks — bloodthirsty, voracious, surfer-munching — doesn't match up with the reality of the more than 400 species of shark, she says. A new Audubon Aquarium of the Americas touchpool exhibit scheduled to open in summer 2019 is designed to help rehab sharks' reputation, while garnering support for conservation efforts.
"A lot of people, they don't have a relationship with [sharks]. ... They have bad PR," Grzenda says. "[Their conservation is] something that's really challenging to get people to connect to and care about."
The new exhibit will replace the existing stingray touchpool, where aquarium patrons have been petting flappy cownose stingrays for some time. The enlarged gallery, which will cost $2.9 million and begins construction this month, will house several species of sharks and stingrays. Patrons will be able to touch and interact with both groups of animals, including feeling the sandpaper-like texture of sharks' skin.
Sharks selected for the pool will have "the right temperament," Grzenda says. They're likely to be more bottom-dwelling sharks and will be small enough to live comfortably in the environment. Additionally, species will be chosen for their ability to tolerate the kind of stimulation they experience in a touchpool — aquarium staff will work with animals and look for "stress responses" far in advance of the pool's opening.
Grzenda says the majority of sharks are of small to medium size and mostly eat other fish. "Very few of them are considered dangerous to man," she says. The stingrays also should be fine in the pool; according to Grzenda, it will parallel the animals' natural environment, such as reefs, where they coexist with a lot of other marine life.
Though fewer than 10 people die in shark attacks annually, over 100 million sharks are killed every year, Grzenda says. They're fished for sharkfin soup or for their skins and oils, or they get caught up as bycatch alongside other fishermen's prey. Many species are threatened or endangered.
When sharks disappear, it has a ripple effect on the surrounding environment. As predators, they keep populations in check and weed old, weak and sick animals out of the gene pool, Grzenda says.
"There is a real domino effect when you start to take a species out of an ecosystem," she says.
Because their presence in oceans is so critical, sharks (and also rays) have Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) status from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, meaning accredited zoo organizations have agreed to educate the public about and encourage engagement with those animals. Exhibits like the touchpool are designed to foster the emotional connections with wildlife that Grzenda says lead to support for conservation efforts.
At its widest point, the new kidney-shaped pool will measure 60 by 16 feet — large enough to host school groups. The current 5 by 10 foot stingray touchpool will be open throughout the construction period.
Although the aquarium has not yet acquired sharks for the exhibit, they could include zebra sharks, catsharks and bamboo sharks, as well as southern rays, Atlantic rays, yellow rays, blue-spotted rays and guitarfish, according to a news release.
The rays from the existing touchpool may be re-homed to the aquarium's Caribbean or other exhibits, Grzenda says. (Sometimes they outgrow the tank.) Larger sharks still will be on display in the Gulf of Mexico exhibit.
Grzenda says she often sees people overcome their fear of rays at the touchpool. She hopes the new exhibit will have a similar effect and help people feel more comfortable with sharks, who increasingly are threatened by the changing ocean.
"People don't have too many problems connecting with the adorable fluffy animals that are facing extinction," she says. "It's kind of an uphill battle."