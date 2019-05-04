Chris Stapleton, Gary Clark Jr. and Los Lobos were among the headliners who attracted crowds to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on the second Friday of its 50th event.
Early in the day, WWOZ’s Michael Gourrier interviewed Kamasi Washington (who would play the Gentilly Stage later in the day) at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage. Gourrier, a longtime jazz fan, tested Washington’s knowledge of the greats, and the young saxophonist passed easily, reminiscing on his discovery of Art Blakey, the first artist that as a boy he felt was “his” and not “his dad’s.” Washington also spoke about transcending the boundaries of jazz to work with Kendrick Lamar on his masterpiece album "To Pimp a Butterfly." During Q&A session, and a woman asked Washington about how to get her daughter away from the isolation of playing the piano into a place where she was communicating with other musicians. Washington said there was a time in his childhood when he stayed in his room practicing for eight to 10 hours a day, but eventually he learned to leave the house. “Part being a musician is being a person,” he said.
At the Cultural Exchange Pavilion, 3L Ifede put on an excellent show, treating an enthusiastic crowd to the music and dancing of its native Benin. The performance was fascinating and funny, full of flashy dancing, slapstick humor and polyrhythmic percussion.
Trumpet Mafia performed in the Jazz Tent, blowing through standards such as “St. James Infirmary” and newer classics, including Roy Hargrove’s “Public Eye,” reinterpreting these tunes with the force of many horns. The New Orleans’ brass group is led by Ashlin Parker, and on Friday, the ensemble featured Maurice “Mobetta” Brown, a busy man at the festival, as well as dozens of local trumpeters. The group has been known to play strictly trumpet sets, but at Jazz Fest, it included a bassist, a guitarist, a kit drummer and three auxiliary percussionists, including djembe master Weedie Braimah.
On the Congo Square Stage, Kermit Ruffins played a relatively stripped down set with his Barbecue Swingers. He breezed through tracks like “Hey Look Me Over,” a standard with the refrain “Look out world, here I come.” Later in the set, he brought his daughter Neshia onstage for a cute rendition of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E.”
Louis Michot and his Lost Bayou Ramblers blazed through a set of 21st-century "traditional" Cajun music at the Fais Do-Do Stage. The band revels in the obvious oxymoron of the concept, mixing fiery originals with reinvigorated Acadiana standards. This approach has earned it a Best Regional Roots Music Grammy Award for "Kalenda," as well as endless clout on the Cajun music scene at home. On Friday, the band simmered a hearty stew of plodding anthems and upbeat dance tracks, mixing in a noisy breakdown every now and then.
But one of the best performances of the day came from Washington. The saxophone giant brought a group of top-tier jazz musicians to flesh out songs from his growing catalog. The set featured a solo from each of them, and some of the best came from bassist Miles Mosley, trombonist Ryan Porter, synth wizard Brandon Coleman and soprano saxophonist (and Kamasi’s father) Ricky Washington. Through it all, Patrice Quinn’s ethereal vocals and the younger Washington’s transcendent tenor sax pushed the music forward.
The day closed with headlining performances from Chris Stapleton on the Acura Stage and Gary Clark Jr. on the Gentilly Stage, but some of the most exciting sets occurred during the final time slots in the tents. In the Jazz Tent, Cecile McLorin Salvant sang some of the best straight bebop of the festival with the support of her stripped down quartet. Los Lobos busted out Latin classics such as “Guantanamera” for an outsized crowd in the Blues Tent. And in the Gospel Tent, The City of Love Music & Worship Arts Choir is an enormous youth choir that sang praise songs along with a full backing band and face-painted flag spinners.