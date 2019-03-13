07MichaelAaronSantosJamesBartellebyJohnBBarrois.jpg

Michael Aaron Santos and James Bartelle star in the NOLA Project's production of "The Pillowman."

Big Easy Theater Awards recognized outstanding performances in 2018. Nominees have been announced, and winners of theater and music honors will be recognized at the Big Easy Awards April 22 at Orpheum Theater.

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) Executive Director Dennis Assaf will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Assaf has directed JPAS for more than three decades and was instrumental in the creation of the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, which opened in 2015. He has directed the orchestra for JPAS productions and served as a guest conductor at symphony orchestras around the world. Assaf is a past recipient of Big Easy Awards and classical arts awards.

JPAS drew the most nominations of local theater producers with 11 between the musicals “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Catch Me If You Can” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University drew eight nominations for its production of “Ragtime.” Also drawing eight nominations was “The Wiz,” presented by See ’Em on Stage: A Production Company and Delgado Community College. Le Petit Theatre’s original version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” drew seven nominations.

The Big Easy Awards are no longer part of the nonprofit Big Easy Foundation, which has been dissolved

The Big Easy Awards are at 6 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Orpheum Theater, presented by Gambit and The Louisiana Department of Recreation and Tourism. Some award winners will be announced on www.bestofneworleans.com, instead of at the event. Early bird tickets are $35 through April 12. After that, tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $150. Tickets are available here.

Devyn A. Tyler and Cameron-Mitchell Ware star in Cripple Creek Theatre Company's production of "Sueno."

Big Easy Theater Nominees

Best Musical

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Rainbow Carnage Productions

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS)

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company

Best Play

“All the Way”

Southern Rep Theatre

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

“The Three Musketeers”

The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art

Best Director of a Musical

Christopher Bentivegna

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company

Banu Gibson

“Dames at Sea”

BB’s Stage Door Canteen, The National World War II Museum

Michael McKelvey

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Michelle Taylor

“Catch Me If You Can”

JPAS

Best Director of a Play

Beau Bratcher

“Vieux Carre”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Aimee Hayes

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Southern Rep Theatre

Chris Kaminstein and Kiyoko McCrae

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

Maxwell Williams

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Charis Gullage

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Kimberly Kaye

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Rainbow Carnage Productions

Whitney Mixon

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company

Christian Tarzetti

“Catch Me If You Can”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Butch Caire

“Catch Me If You Can”

JPAS

Bob Edes Jr.

“My Fair Lady”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Rahim Glaspy

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company

Kevin T. Murphy

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Best Actress in a Musical

Leslie Castay

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Micah Richerand Desonier

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society

Charis Gullage

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company

Rachel Looney

“The Music Man”

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Best Actor in a Musical

Enrico Cannella

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

JPAS

Anthony Harvey

“Catch Me If You Can”

Jefferson Performing Arts Society

Brandon Michael Nase

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Edward Carter Simon

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Rainbow Carnage Productions

Liann Pattison and Jessica Podewell star in Southern Rep Theatre's production of "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Troi Bechet

“A Streetcar Named Desire”

Le Petit Theatre

Leslie Claverie

“The Three Musketeers”

The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art

Tracey E. Collins

“Vieux Carre”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Liann Pattison

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Southern Rep Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

AJ Allegra

“All’s Well That Ends Well”

The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane

Kyle Daigrepont

“Vieux Carre”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Ian Hoch

“Sueno”

Cripple Creek Theatre Company

Michael Aaron Santos

“The Pillowman”

The NOLA Project

Best Actress in a Play

Margeaux Fanning

“The Mutilated”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Jessica Podewell

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Southern Rep Theatre

Kali Russell

“The Three Musketeers”

The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art

Devyn A. Tyler

“Sueno”

Cripple Creek Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play

James Bartelle

“The Pillowman”

The NOLA Project

Jake Bartush

“Vieux Carre”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Jason Kirkpatrick

“All the Way”

Southern Rep Theatre

Cameron-Mitchell Ware

“Sueno”

Cripple Creek Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

“All is Calm”

NOCCA Stage Company

“Dames at Sea”

BB’s Stage Door Canteen, The National World War II Museum

“The Dumb Waiter”

Radical Buffoons

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

Best Original Work of Theater

“A Christmas Carol”

Curtis Billings and Maxwell Williams

Le Petit Theatre

“Foreign to Myself”

Goat in the Road Productions

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions

“The Three Musketeers”

Pete McElligott

The NOLA Project

Best Choreography

Jaune Buisson and Polanco Jones Jr.

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Diane Lala

“Newsies”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Heidi Malnar

“Dames at Sea”

The National World War II Museum

Clayton Shelvin

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company

Best Music Director

Donna Clavijo

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

JPAS

Nicholas Dayton

“All is Calm”

NOCCA Stage Company

Robert L. Pate Jr.

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ‘Em On Stage: a Production Company

Jefferson Turner

“Ragtime”

Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University

Best Set Design

Evan F. Adamson

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

Derek Blanco

“Beauty and the Beast”

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Dustin Gibson

“Vieux Carre”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Kevin Griffith

“The Dumb Waiter”

Radical Buffoon(s)

Best Lighting Design

Andrew F. Griffin

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

Melissa Martinez

“Beauty and the Beast”

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts

Jean-Yves Tessier

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

JPAS

Mandi Wood

“Vieux Carre”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Best Costume Design

Sara Bandurian

“The Wiz”

Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company

Hope Bennett

“The Stranger Disease”

Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo

Cecile Casey Covert and Kaci Thomassie

“The Three Musketeers”

The NOLa Project and New Orleans Museum of Art

Kathleen Van Horn

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

Best Sound Design

Brendan Connelly

“All the Way”

Southern Rep Theatre

Clare Marie Nemanich

“Men on Boats”

The NOLA Project

Kevin O’Donnell

“A Christmas Carol”

Le Petit Theatre

Nick Shackleford

“One Arm”

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans

Best University Production

“The Boys Next Door”

Kris LaMorte, Director

Delgado Community College

“Clytemnestra”

Ellen Bull, Hannah Lax, Jessica Podewell, Directors

Tulane University

“A Doll’s House”

Kristin Shoffner, Director

Theatre UNO

“These Shining Lives”

Kristi Jacobs-Stanley, Director

Loyola University

