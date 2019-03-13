Big Easy Theater Awards recognized outstanding performances in 2018. Nominees have been announced, and winners of theater and music honors will be recognized at the Big Easy Awards April 22 at Orpheum Theater.
Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) Executive Director Dennis Assaf will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Assaf has directed JPAS for more than three decades and was instrumental in the creation of the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, which opened in 2015. He has directed the orchestra for JPAS productions and served as a guest conductor at symphony orchestras around the world. Assaf is a past recipient of Big Easy Awards and classical arts awards.
JPAS drew the most nominations of local theater producers with 11 between the musicals “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Catch Me If You Can” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University drew eight nominations for its production of “Ragtime.” Also drawing eight nominations was “The Wiz,” presented by See ’Em on Stage: A Production Company and Delgado Community College. Le Petit Theatre’s original version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” drew seven nominations.
The Big Easy Awards are no longer part of the nonprofit Big Easy Foundation, which has been dissolved
The Big Easy Awards are at 6 p.m. Monday, April 22 at Orpheum Theater, presented by Gambit and The Louisiana Department of Recreation and Tourism. Some award winners will be announced on www.bestofneworleans.com, instead of at the event. Early bird tickets are $35 through April 12. After that, tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $150. Tickets are available here.
Big Easy Theater Nominees
Best Musical
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”
Rainbow Carnage Productions
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS)
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company
Best Play
“All the Way”
Southern Rep Theatre
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
“The Three Musketeers”
The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art
Best Director of a Musical
Christopher Bentivegna
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company
Banu Gibson
“Dames at Sea”
BB’s Stage Door Canteen, The National World War II Museum
Michael McKelvey
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Michelle Taylor
“Catch Me If You Can”
JPAS
Best Director of a Play
Beau Bratcher
“Vieux Carre”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Aimee Hayes
“A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Southern Rep Theatre
Chris Kaminstein and Kiyoko McCrae
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
Maxwell Williams
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Charis Gullage
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Kimberly Kaye
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”
Rainbow Carnage Productions
Whitney Mixon
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company
Christian Tarzetti
“Catch Me If You Can”
Jefferson Performing Arts Society
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Butch Caire
“Catch Me If You Can”
JPAS
Bob Edes Jr.
“My Fair Lady”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Rahim Glaspy
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company
Kevin T. Murphy
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Best Actress in a Musical
Leslie Castay
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Micah Richerand Desonier
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
Jefferson Performing Arts Society
Charis Gullage
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company
Rachel Looney
“The Music Man”
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Best Actor in a Musical
Enrico Cannella
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
JPAS
Anthony Harvey
“Catch Me If You Can”
Jefferson Performing Arts Society
Brandon Michael Nase
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Edward Carter Simon
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”
Rainbow Carnage Productions
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Troi Bechet
“A Streetcar Named Desire”
Le Petit Theatre
Leslie Claverie
“The Three Musketeers”
The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art
Tracey E. Collins
“Vieux Carre”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Liann Pattison
“A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Southern Rep Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
AJ Allegra
“All’s Well That Ends Well”
The New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane
Kyle Daigrepont
“Vieux Carre”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Ian Hoch
“Sueno”
Cripple Creek Theatre Company
Michael Aaron Santos
“The Pillowman”
The NOLA Project
Best Actress in a Play
Margeaux Fanning
“The Mutilated”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Jessica Podewell
“A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Southern Rep Theatre
Kali Russell
“The Three Musketeers”
The NOLA Project and New Orleans Museum of Art
Devyn A. Tyler
“Sueno”
Cripple Creek Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play
James Bartelle
“The Pillowman”
The NOLA Project
Jake Bartush
“Vieux Carre”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Jason Kirkpatrick
“All the Way”
Southern Rep Theatre
Cameron-Mitchell Ware
“Sueno”
Cripple Creek Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
“All is Calm”
NOCCA Stage Company
“Dames at Sea”
BB’s Stage Door Canteen, The National World War II Museum
“The Dumb Waiter”
Radical Buffoons
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
Best Original Work of Theater
“A Christmas Carol”
Curtis Billings and Maxwell Williams
Le Petit Theatre
“Foreign to Myself”
Goat in the Road Productions
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions
“The Three Musketeers”
Pete McElligott
The NOLA Project
Best Choreography
Jaune Buisson and Polanco Jones Jr.
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Diane Lala
“Newsies”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Heidi Malnar
“Dames at Sea”
The National World War II Museum
Clayton Shelvin
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company
Best Music Director
Donna Clavijo
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
JPAS
Nicholas Dayton
“All is Calm”
NOCCA Stage Company
Robert L. Pate Jr.
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ‘Em On Stage: a Production Company
Jefferson Turner
“Ragtime”
Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University
Best Set Design
Evan F. Adamson
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
Derek Blanco
“Beauty and the Beast”
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Dustin Gibson
“Vieux Carre”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Kevin Griffith
“The Dumb Waiter”
Radical Buffoon(s)
Best Lighting Design
Andrew F. Griffin
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
Melissa Martinez
“Beauty and the Beast”
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts
Jean-Yves Tessier
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
JPAS
Mandi Wood
“Vieux Carre”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Best Costume Design
Sara Bandurian
“The Wiz”
Delgado Community College and See ’Em On Stage: a Production Company
Hope Bennett
“The Stranger Disease”
Goat in the Road Productions, Louisiana State Museum and Friends of the Cabildo
Cecile Casey Covert and Kaci Thomassie
“The Three Musketeers”
The NOLa Project and New Orleans Museum of Art
Kathleen Van Horn
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
Best Sound Design
Brendan Connelly
“All the Way”
Southern Rep Theatre
Clare Marie Nemanich
“Men on Boats”
The NOLA Project
Kevin O’Donnell
“A Christmas Carol”
Le Petit Theatre
Nick Shackleford
“One Arm”
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans
Best University Production
“The Boys Next Door”
Kris LaMorte, Director
Delgado Community College
“Clytemnestra”
Ellen Bull, Hannah Lax, Jessica Podewell, Directors
Tulane University
“A Doll’s House”
Kristin Shoffner, Director
Theatre UNO
“These Shining Lives”
Kristi Jacobs-Stanley, Director
Loyola University