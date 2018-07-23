The head of the agency charged with shepherding the next generations of New Orleanians should focus on neighborhood needs and listening to New Orleans kids, according to residents offering their resume requirements for the new head of the city's recreation services.

A public hearing on July 23 gathered residents’ input as the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission looks to hire a new CEO. The meeting ostensibly offered an open-ended question to residents — What do you want from NORDC’s leadership? — but it also offered a platform for residents to speak directly to Mayor LaToya Cantrell about the current conditions facing NORDC and what they hope to expect in its future.

Following a voter-approved city charter change in 2010, NORDC and its accompanying Foundation began after breaking off from City Hall’s Recreation Department in an attempt to attract private funding through a public-private structure, helping renovate and open recreation facilities. But it’s faced criticism for what residents feel is an agency that’s detached from neighborhoods and lacking significant oversight, unplugged from residents’ actual programming needs.

Vic Richard III served as the commission’s chief since 2010 under then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu, but stepped down in May only a few days before Cantrell was sworn in. NORDC’s CAO Maya Wyche was appointed interim director.

Cantrell passed several measures in the weeks leading up to her mayoral inauguration, clarifying the responsibilities of the quasi-independent commission — with the mayor’s office taking a more active role in its membership.

And in May, Cantrell authored an executive order creating the Office of Youth and Families, which aims to coordinate efforts between the mayor’s office and NORD, among other agencies and organizations, like the New Orleans Public Library.

On July 23, Cantrell presided over a public meeting asking for public input for what qualifications residents are looking for in a new CEO, assuring that “the process we’re moving forward with does encourage our existing interim (CEO) to apply.”

More than a dozen residents representing recreation facilities across the city largely agreed that the new CEO should be local — not necessarily a native New Orleanian but one who is willing to listen to the needs of each neighborhood, especially their children.

“We look outside our areas, our communities and the state and the city, to bring people here to understand who we are and what we need,” said WC Johnson, a NORDC Booster Club member from the Stallings Gentilly playground community. “I would seriously suggest you look at the talent you have in our community — talent that has culture, has feeling, has a stake in the game.”

Residents also called on the new CEO to build programs for developmentally disabled and homeless children, making access to those kinds of trauma-informed programs more readily available and not through only a handful of facilities.

“My hope is we find someone who not only empowers those who work within NORD but one who respects and knows the community,” said Sabrina Mays Montana. “We have some homework in front of us, but I’m asking the person who steps up to the plate is clear about taking care of the community and thinking outside the box.”

The new CEO also should focus on boosting morale among NORDC staff members and building a community engagement component, residents said, particularly as new facilities open without a direct line into who should be using them.

“Each NORDC facility cannot be an island in its community,” said Morgan Clevenger. “What is the community engagement piece going to look like?”

“We are about children, as volunteers — that’s the end game,” Johnson said. “What’s the endgame for the CEO?”

City Council President Jason Williams, who also sits on the 13-member commission, thanked residents for bringing up the “nuances” of programming needs that aren’t met through NORDC's current framework.

“The next person who heads up NORDC, that job is more important and awesome than who the chief of police is or who the DA is or a judge is,” Williams said. “He or she will be framing up what this city looks like for the next generation. … I will do my part to make sure I am funneling those characteristics and qualifications you described.”

There remain two open seats on the commission, and it also is accepting names to be considered for its CEO hiring committee. Cantrell said the formation of that committee “does not mean the community will not play a role" as NORDC begins interviewing candidates and ensured community “engagement" through the hiring process.

Cantrell said the next CEO should be able to see children “shaking cans” on the neutral ground and understand that “whatever we’re providing isn’t good enough until we reach those children.”

“Our residents know exactly what they need,” Cantrell said. “It’s always good to put it on the public record.”